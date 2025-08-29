IMDA says US comedian Sammy Obeid's show was cancelled over late submission, not Gaza censorship

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) has said US comedian Sammy Obeid's show was cancelled over late submission, not Gaza censorship.

In a statement on Thursday (Aug 28), the authority refuted Obeid's Instagram post alleging the reasons behind the cancellation and said it was "inaccurate".

On Aug 27, he announced that his show on Aug 31 has been cancelled.

He told his Instagram followers that he had toned down his script — originally focused on the ongoing war in Gaza — and only referenced Palestine and Israel a few times.

He said his script went through multiple rejections afterwards and was revised a few times until he was allegedly told there was no time for more resubmissions.

Obeid, 41, had also alleged in his post, which garnered over 47,000 likes and 6,000 shares, without mentioning names: "They also cited they were wary about what I was going to ultimately say up there, after this whole process, and so they basically told me, 'No, we will not issue a permit,' five days before the show."

But the IMDA spokesperson said that the Arts Entertainment Licence (AEL) application for his show was rejected as it was submitted late.

The statement said: "IMDA received the application on Friday (Aug 15) at 11.57pm for the intended show on Aug 31, 10 working days before the event.

"AEL applications are required to be submitted at least 40 working days before the event, to allow sufficient time for applications to be processed or advisories to be included in publicity materials and advertisements.

"IMDA would also like to point out that this was the local representative's fourth late application since May 2024."

The local representative behind Obeid's show is not known.

IMDA said it had not requested for any edits to be made on the script.

"At no time, were 'multiple edits' requested. We are also not aware of past applications for Mr Obeid to perform in Singapore and discussions on scripts.

"The local representative was informed on Aug 19 via email that the late application cannot be processed. This was reiterated to her on Aug 25 through a call and in writing. We have no information on when the decision was conveyed by the local representative to Mr Obeid."

He has not responded to IMDA's statement.

Obeid, who said his Singapore stop was meant to be the "biggest show of the tour", is offering ticket holders the option to transfer their tickets to another stop in his world tour where he has 60 shows left.

His tour started on July 1 in Nashville and will conclude in Boston on Dec 16.

He also said he's still looking at replacement shows nearby — possibly in Johor Bahru — but has added shows in Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Hong Kong and Tokyo for now.

According to the IMDA website, stand-up comedy shows are required to submit a completed content checklist form and either a video of the performer's rehearsal or past performances.

The content checklist form contains a synopsis section where a number of things are required: a description of the performance, the materials to be used, the extent of interaction with the audience during the show as well as links to similar work if staged previously.

The form also requires performers to tick accordingly and add descriptions if their set contains the following content elements:

Racial or religious content, non-mainstream lifestyles and behaviour, — including but not limited to alternative sexualities, fetishes and addictions — violence, nudity, sexual content and/or coarse language including sexual references.

