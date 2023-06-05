'It's impossible to have such a sexy scene in Singapore': Andie Chen has sultry and vulgar scenes in first Taiwan drama role since moving 3 years ago

Andie Chen's finally managed to take on a role in a Taiwan drama — and it's certainly a memorable one.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News published on Sunday (June 4), Andie shed light on a rather sultry experience that he had in his first Taiwan drama Best Interests 2 since moving to the country from Singapore three years ago.

"Just a few days after I joined the crew, there was a scene where my co-star (Peggy Tseng) had to seduce me," the 37-year-old began.

"Maintaining her professionalism, she stripped down to her lingerie."

He elaborated: "It's impossible to have such a sexy scene in Singapore. There's also a scene where I need to swear at people, and at the time I wasn't really able to do that and kept getting stuck.

"Because we're never so vulgar in Singapore, I felt more restrained while acting — but after two or three takes, I was more relaxed and able to let my lines flow."

Drawing more comparisons to Singapore's showbiz, Andie also shared that Taiwanese productions are "more diverse", and each filming crew will provide very different experiences.

For example, a scene that he expected to be a simple two-hour shoot instead took 12, and there was even a crane brought to the set to facilitate necessary stunts.

"I feel like I need to prove myself again. It's been so long since I last felt a challenge," Andie said, adding that he felt like a newcomer and was a little nervous on his first day on set.

He had originally auditioned for a smaller role, but after his performance, the producers decided to bump him up to a relatively more important one.

Due to that, he felt like he was "under a lot of pressure" when he arrived on set.

However, he was able to acclimatise to the new environment because procedures in Taiwan are similar to Singapore's.

He explained: "It's not too far from what I expected. I've filmed in Singapore for more than 20 years, so it feels like I'm returning to my hometown, it's very comfortable and everyone feels familiar."

The Chinese daily also asked Andie if he had set any goals for himself, inclusive of Taiwan's Golden Bell Awards.

He replied: "Awards are something that cannot be controlled. I'm very happy to have achieved what I have in my career, and also very grateful to have filmed in both Singapore and Taiwan, so that I can have variety in my experience and my work."

Andie, who's married to Taiwan-born former Mediacorp actress Kate Pang, moved to Taiwan to pursue a career overseas. The couple had originally planned to travel between Singapore and Taiwan for work, but the pandemic forced them to reconsider.

Both Andie and 40-year-old Kate are now based in Taiwan but juggle careers in both countries while caring for their children, Aden, eight, and Avery six.

