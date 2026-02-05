'Incredibly lucky to even be alive': Britney Spears claims she's now 'scared' of family

Britney Spears claims she is "incredibly lucky to even be alive" after how her family "treated" her, and she is now "scared" of her relatives.

The 44-year-old pop megastar, who was freed from a 13-year conservatorship in 2021, has taken aim at her family in her latest Instagram post, insisting they will "never take responsibility for what they did".

Alongside a picture of an adult holding a baby's hand, Britney wrote on Instagram: "As people, all we really want is to feel connected to each other and never feel alone... for those of you in your family that have said to help you is to isolate you and make you feel unbelievably left out... they were wrong.

"We can forgive as people but u don't ever forget.

"Yearning and longing for contact is always crucial!

"I'm incredibly lucky to even be alive with how my family treated me once in my life and now I'm scared of them.

"It's weird how God works in mysterious ways. My friends, what do you think he is saying today? Because to be totally honest with you, no matter what he says, they will never take responsibility for what they did. [sic]"

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DUWsa7sEox4/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

The Toxic hitmaker has posted several social media videos of herself dancing since she was liberated from her conservatorship.

But Britney explained to fans the reason she hasn't shared any dancing videos of late is because she broke her toe.

She added: "So I've made cheesecake today and I must say it's pretty damn good... my neighbour joined me with milk! PS I haven't danced in a month because I broke my toe twice! [sic]"

Britney returned to Instagram in November, after she appeared to deactivate her account earlier in the month following a string of erratic posts and a public clash with her former husband, Kevin Federline, who she has sons Sean Preston, 20, and 19-year-old Jayden with.

Alongside a screenshot of one of her videos in racy lingerie, she wrote on her Instagram return: "So much has happened this year, it's crazy… I try to live within my means and the book, Draw the Circle is an incredible perspective.

"Get your ballerina, circle, and own your boundaries. It's incredibly strict and somewhat of a form of prayer but with so many endless possibilities in life, it's important to do you and keep it simple. I know there is a confusing side too. The devil is in the details but we can get to that later [sic]"

