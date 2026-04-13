Indian singer Asha Bhosle dies aged 92, ending 'extraordinary' journey

MUMBAI — India's Asha Bhosle, known for her versatile repertoire and high-energy singing in countless Bollywood movies, has died at the age of 92 in Mumbai, drawing widespread tributes.

Famous for generations throughout India, Bhosle also gained global acclaim and collaborated with international artists including Britain's Boy George.

"Her extraordinary musical journey, spanning decades, enriched our cultural heritage and touched countless hearts across the world," said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Over the course of her career, Bhosle was nominated for two Grammys and landed the Dadasaheb Phalke award, India's top arts accolade, and also the Padma Vibhushan, the country's second-highest civilian honour.

"Be it her soulful melodies or vibrant compositions, her voice carried timeless brilliance," Modi said in a message on X of Bhosle, whose career spanned eight decades.

Bhosle, who was the younger sister of singer Lata Mangeshkar, had been moved to a private hospital in Mumbai on Saturday (April 11) evening because of a chest infection and exhaustion, her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle said earlier.

Her son Anand Bhosle, confirming her death to Ani news agency, said Bhosle's funeral will be held in Mumbai on Monday.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the details.

From child star to most recorded artist

Bhosle began her career at the age of 10 singing in the Western Indian language of Marathi and went on to be recognised as the most recorded artist by the Guinness World Records in 2011, with more than 11,000 songs.

"Asha ji, who touched millions of hearts with her voice, left an indelible mark not just in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Gujarati, and many other languages, but also in folk songs," India's Home Minister Amit Shah said.

"Her extraordinary ability to adapt to every genre of music won over every heart," Shah said in a post on X.

Some of Bhosle's most popular songs range from a Bollywood cabaret number titled Piya Tu Ab Toh Aa Ja, which translates roughly to 'Come to me, my love' to more soulful melodies like In Ankhon Ki Masti, meaning the mischief in my eyes.

She partnered with Boy George in 1991 for a track titled Bow Down Mister.

Tributes to Bhosle flowed from across the arts world.

"Her voice has been one of the pillars of Indian cinema and will continue to resonate world over for centuries to come," Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan wrote on X.

Her talent will outlive many, Khan added.

"She who lent so much vivacity and character to her songs has left us grieving," said actor Hema Malini on X.

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