Indiana Jones 5 is everything fans want, says producer

Harrison Ford is reprising his role as Indiana Jones for a fifth and final film, and producer Frank Marshall thinks fans are going to love it.

“It’s a great story, it’s a great character, and I think you’re going to be very happy with this movie,” Marshall told A.frame. “It’s everything I think that everybody wants out of an Indiana Jones movie.”

The last time fans saw the archaeologist adventurer was in 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. That was over 15 years ago. The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was a particularly polarising installment but proved itself a box office hit nonetheless.

It’ll be interesting to see how the creators continue Indy’s story after so much time has passed. That said, little is known about what Indiana Jones 5 has in store. Filming wrapped in February this year and fans suffered radio silence until Star Wars Celebration 2022 when the first image was revealed.

With Ford in the main role, Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) will star as the movie’s female lead, while Mads Mikkelsen (Hannibal), Thomas Kretschmann (King Kong), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Shaunette Renée Wilson (Black Panther), Toby Jones (Captain America: The First Avenger), and Antonio Banderas (The Mask of Zorro) are all set to co-star in undisclosed roles.

James Mangold is the director, and Indiana Jones 5 is produced by veterans Steven Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall. The movie is set to debut on 30 June 2023 if there are no delays.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.