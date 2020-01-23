Injured Madonna cancels second show in Portugal

LISBON - Pop legend Madonna has cancelled another show in Portugal's capital Lisbon, the city that inspired her newest album Madame X, as she struggles to cope with pain from "ongoing injuries", her tour promoter said on Wednesday (Jan 22).

Promoter Everything Is New issued a statement on Facebook apologising to fans and thanking them for the "well-wishes for Madonna's recovery".

"We sincerely regret the disappointment to fans due to the unforeseen and last-minute changes to the schedule," it said.

Wednesday evening's concert was the second show the star has cancelled since kicking off her European tour in Lisbon on Jan 12, where she has lived since mid-2017.

"Sorry I had to cancel tonight," the 61-year-old wrote on Instagram after the first cancellation in Lisbon's Coliseu dos Recreios venue on Sunday.

"But I must listen to my body and rest!"