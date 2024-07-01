Inside Out 2 hits $1.35b at global box office

Pixar movie Inside Out 2 has crossed the US$1 billion (S$1.35 billlion) mark at the worldwide box office in less than three weeks of release, reaching that level in the fastest time of any animated film in history, Walt Disney Co said on Sunday (June 30).

The film is the highest-grossing movie of the year and the only one to cross US$1 billion, said Disney, which owns Pixar.

Inside Out 2 is a sequel to the 2015 hit about the inner workings of a young girl's mind. In the second instalment, lead character Riley has become a teenager and is grappling with new emotions including anxiety and envy.

The original Inside Out opened with about US$90 million in its first weekend in the summer of 2015, and topped out at US$858.8 million globally.

