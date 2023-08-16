'We intentionally designed a subtle physiological reaction': TVB drama shows actor Kalok Chow with erection in romantic scene

Some viewers like fantasy in their TV shows, while others appreciate realism.

But Kalok Chow's reaction in a romance scene in the TVB drama My Pet My Angel may have been a tad too realistic.

His physical reaction, that is.

In a recent episode released on Aug 10, Kalok's character Golden Wong pins Rosina Lam's Paula Kam to a wall and leans in to kiss her. Unfortunately, it ends up being a dream and Golden wakes up alone in his living room with an erection under his sleepwear.

Several netizens on Weibo felt second-hard embarrassment watching the scene, though one did laud Kalok for being "so brave".

"It's normal, young and energetic," wrote a netizen in his defence.

Another found "little Kalok" highly amusing, adding: "Didn't expect to see him in such a scene."

One netizen even found themselves unimpressed by Kalok's size.

Kalok, 27, said during an interview that the scene was planned.

[[nid:643147]]

"It shows my character, who is full of energy, dreaming that he got together with his crush," he explained. "We intentionally designed a subtle physiological reaction to show his desire for the woman he likes.

"We hoped it would resonate with viewers who managed to spot it."

In a separate video interview with TVB, he added that "guys are usually like that when they wake up from such dreams," to which Rosina, 36, laughed and said she didn't know about that.

He also said that he didn't intend for the minor detail to blow up as it was "just one part in the scene".

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UEzk19nAC7U&ab_channel=TVB%E5%A8%9B%E6%A8%82%E6%96%B0%E8%81%9E%E5%8F%B0[/embed]

My Pet My Angel follows vet Paula who moves to Sai Kung, Hong Kong, with her dog Donut (played by a golden retriever named Romeo) after a breakup. She meets Golden, an animal communicator who gains the ability to talk to Donut. The dog even tries to play matchmaker for the pair.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CvP02afP5Cc/[/embed]

Kalok is best known for his appearance in the TVB sitcom Come Home Love and its spin-off Come Home Love: Lo and Behold, winning the TVB Anniversary Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2019 for the latter.

He also won the TVB Anniversary Award for Most Popular Male Character for his role in Your Highness (2022) — where he also shows off his bare butt, by the way.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CvpWTgdN4YT/[/embed]

[[nid:642049]]

drimac@asiaone.com

No part of this story can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.