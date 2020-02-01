Internet sensation The Try Guys try 'every Singapore street food', but misses one important cuisine

Internet sensation The Try Guys graced our sunny shores last year where they revealed to AsiaOne that they would be spending most of their time eating.

Eugene Lee Yang, 33, told us then that the foursome "really want to try the hawker centres for sure", especially laksa.

And boy did they showcase Singapore's street food in all its glory, praising it to the high heavens in a recently released YouTube video that felt like an advertisement for our little red dot.

Ironically, though the 14-minute video was titled "The Try Guys Eat EVERY Singapore Street Food" and there was even a tour guide in tow, the group (comprising Ned Fulmer, Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld, and Eugene) missed out on Malay cuisine.

The absence of Malay culture was felt among viewers who pointed it out in the comments section. One user said they were "triggered" at the lack of representation, while two others lamented that there weren't any "good Malay food" in the video.

To quote YouTube user, Aurora Meiesna: "For shame, Try Guys. For shame!"

OVERWHELMINGLY POSITIVE

That said, the reaction to the video is overwhelmingly positive with many commenters admitting that they felt enticed to visit Singapore. YouTube commenter Eujiboo even described Singapore as the "Disneyland of countries" while local YouTube users felt proud and happy to see Singapore being regarded so highly, especially because it's culturally diverse.

As 32-year-old Keith puts it: "Singapore is a dope country. It is beautiful, it is incredibly diverse; so many different predominant languages, so many different inflections of food and recipes, and it's just like the cleanest city ever."

The omission might be unintentional. But this probably won't be The Try Guys' only visit to Singapore, and one can hope that the next time they return, they get to highlight some of our iconic Malay dishes and culture.

And if you are wondering if the Singapore Tourism Board was involved in the project — touristy locations such as Marina Bay Sands, Jewel Changi Airport, Chinatown, and Little India were all given their turn in the spotlight — then you're probably right as the Board was thanked in the video description.

Not to toot our own horn, but we did remark in our previous article that after the way Eugene described Singapore's melting-pot culture, "it felt as if Singapore Tourism Board should consider making him an honorary ambassador".

