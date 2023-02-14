Intimate photos of Chen Kaige's actor son leaked, agency claims he was set up and blackmailed

Some netizens are calling this Kris Wu 2.0 but Chen Feiyu's agency is claiming the young actor is an innocent party in the latest celebrity sex scandal to hit China headlines.

Yesterday (Feb 13), suggestive photos of a topless young man — who paparazzi claimed is 22-year-old Feiyu — asleep on a bed with a woman next to him, were leaked on Weibo, causing a furore among netizens.

In the photos, the woman is looking directly at the camera, suggesting she was the one who took them. According to fans' speculations, she is an influencer named Yilin, who is a fan of Feiyu.

Her wedding photos were soon circulated online, and it is even rumoured that her husband was the one who had sold or released the intimate photos to the media.

Feiyu, son of famed Chinese director Chen Kaige and actress Chen Hong, admitted he is indeed the man in the photos but insisted Yilin was single when they got together.

The scandal has since brewed more intense and complicated.

According to a Next Apple News report, an audio clip was released where a man and a woman allegedly from Feiyu's talent management agency claimed Feiyu was set up and blackmailed.

The man said in the sound clip: "We have been cheated from the beginning to the end, because he is single and she claimed she was single, too. Both were single, and when they took the photos, nobody paid special attention, so he's been set up.

"Afterwards, there were all sorts of extortion, and actually the extortion has been going on for a long time. She would send threats on Weibo, saying things like, "Why are you missing? If you don't get back with me, I am going to leak the photos to the press.'

"Subsequently, she said she found a boyfriend. When the man entered the picture, he started asking for money, while the girl continued to ask for a relationship."

The woman added in the clip: "The girl also kept using this as leverage, threatening him not to act in shows with specific people. She was not doing this from a fan's point of view but from a desire to interfere with his life."

There are also rumours on Weibo that Feiyu's mother allegedly wanted to silence the scandal with RMB 2 million (S$389,500), but the different parties were unable to reach a conclusion. In the end, Yilin's husband allegedly decided to sell the photos to the paparazzi.

Netizens' have chipped in with their own takes. One wrote: "By the looks of it, the girl leaked the photos in order to gain fame."

Others had a refreshing perspective, drawing tongue-in-cheek references to Feiyu's father: 'Kaige has had three wives, yet this is the first partner Feiyu is exposed to be involved with, why are all of you panicking?'

Some also pointed out that Feiyu and Yilin have been rumoured to be dating since 2021, and claimed they have checked into a hotel in Changsha many times.

Feiyu rose to fame after acting in the drama series Lighter and Princess in 2022. He was rumoured to be dating actress Ouyang Nana when they starred in Secret Fruit but the relationship was never confirmed. He was also accused of riding on his father's coattails.

Feiyu's management agency stated that the photos have heavily affected his privacy and caused significant damage to his reputation. They request for the public to stop spreading information on the scandal and assert that legal action will be taken against people who continue to do so.

The Chinese paparazzi hinted that there will be a second wave of expose.

ALSO READ: Kris Wu's accuser Du Meizhu enters showbiz with lead role, criticism reaches even her male co-star

jolynn.chia@asiaone.com