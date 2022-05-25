Introducing the villains from Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi

After 45 years and six movies, everyone's OG and favourite Jedi Master is finally getting his own streaming series and Obi-Wan Kenobi is finally landing on Disney+ on May 27, 2022.

And while everyone and their fathers know that Obi-Wan will be facing his former Padawan turned Sith Lord, Darth Vader, the evil man in black is not the only villain hunting our Jedi-in-hiding, as there are others rounding up the remaining Jedi.

Not much else is known about the rest of the villainous characters, unless you're caught up with the many episodes of the Star Wars animated show, up to Star Wars: Rebels.

PHOTO: Lucasfilm Ltd

However, since not everyone has the time to catch the many episodes, we're your only hope in introducing the other villains.

The Inquisitors

As a wise Jedi master once said, "There's always a bigger fish." And when it comes to the Empire's faction of Jedi hunters, the galaxy's bigger fish are Imperial Inquisitors. These folks are pretty well known amongst fans who have watched beyond the nine Star Wars films and are quite a force to be reckoned with.

So who exactly are they?

The Inquisitors are a specific unit of Imperial soldiers that work under Darth Vader. They're all Force-sensitive, and most use a lightsaber. They're tragic figures: Each one is a former Jedi who defected from the Resistance and chose to join the Empire. These folks only have one task and one task alone: destroy Jedis.

Under the leadership of Darth Vader, they go on small missions and help put down rebellions and enemies of the Empire. If you think of it, they're like the violent cousin to the Jedi who serve the Republic as peacemakers.

The Grand Inquisitor

PHOTO: Lucasfilm Ltd

As seen in the trailer, Obi-Wan Kenobi will face three Inquisitors: The Grand Inquisitor, the Fifth Brother and the Third Brother. The Grand Inquisitor is the leader of this unnerving group and was once a former Jedi temple guard and Jedi Knight. This character will be played by Rupert Friend.

The Fifth Brother

PHOTO: Lucasfilm Ltd

The Fifth Brother will be played by Sung Kang of Fast and Furious fame. Like the other Inquisitors, he first trained under the Grand Inquisitor to master the power of the Dark Side and then later under Darth Vader. In appearance, he is a grey-skinned humanoid male, and only has one hand after training with Lord Vader.

The Third Brother

The last Inquisitor we would see in this series is the Third Brother. The Third Brother is a Zabrak male and is one of the very first members of the Inquisitorius Program, along with the First and Second Brothers. The Third Brother was sent on a mission to eliminate the Jedi Emanel and his apprentice Darius.

Where have we met The Inquisitors?

Fans would've met The Inquisitors in official canon in the Darth Vader: Dark Lord of the Sith comic series, in the Star Wars: Rebels animated series and in the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Ordervideo game.

The Third Sister aka Reva

PHOTO: Lucasfilm Ltd

The Third Sister, aka Reva Savander, was a Force-sensitive human female who served the Galactic Empire as a member of the Inquisitors during the Imperial Era. Like her fellow Inquisitors, the Third Sister was a former Jedi who turned to the dark side and was tasked with hunting the surviving members of the Jedi Order.

Played by Moses Ingram in the upcoming series, little has been revealed about Reva the Third Sister beyond the fact she's an ambitious Inquisitor baying for Jedi blood. From the trailers, it's clear she'll be assigned the task of hunting down Obi-Wan.

Where have we met The Third Sister?

Reva is a character created almost entirely for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. Outside of a brief mention in a DeAgostini Star Wars Encyclopedia in 2021 as a footnote in a section about Darth Maul and other dark side users, there is not much else about her.

PHOTO: Lucasfilm Ltd

Unlike the Grand Inquisitor who's had quite a history, or even the Third and Fifth brother who has made appearances across the various animated series and video games, Reva has no canon to build upon.

This gives actress Ingram the freedom to make the "fiercely intelligent and very quick on her feet" (via Vanity Fair) Reva the Third Sister her own.

The Second Sister aka Trilla Suduri

As for players of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the Second Sister is a dangerous opponent that is intent on hunting down Cal Kestis. Trained in the Jedi arts under the Jedi Knight Cere Junda, the Second Sister is an expert lightsaber duelist and one of the Empire's deadliest Jedi hunters under Darth Vader.

In a lightsaber duel, she was defeated by Kestis, allowing Junda a chance to make amends with her fallen Padawan. Unfortunately, Lord Vader's arrival stopped those plans, as he executed the Second Sister for her failures.

Indira Varma's Imperial Officer

When Game of Thrones' Indira Varma was announced to join the cast of Obi-Wan Kenobi, fans took to Twitter to speculate what her character would be. Thanks to leaked pictures from the set and good old research, we can conclude that Varma will be playing an Imperial Officer.

PHOTO: Lucasfilm Ltd

Imperial officers were individuals (usually humans) who held a position of authority and responsibility in the military forces of the Galactic Empire. When the Empire succeeded the Galactic Republic after the end of the Clone Wars, some officers were tasked with leading the stormtrooper.

Specific details of Varma's character such as her backstory have yet to be revealed but she is rumoured to go by the name Tala Durith and that somewhere along the way, she defects and is relocated by the Partisans after the Empire asks her to do something that, simply put, is a step too far.

Where have we met an Imperial Officer?

Fans would've met plenty of Imperial Officers throughout the Star Wars movies and animated series such as Rebels and Star Wars: The Bad Batch. Some notable Imperial Officers we've seen throughout the years include Grand Moff Tarkin, Grand Admiral Thrawn, General Hux and Admiral Motti.

And there you have it, folks. A quick rundown of the new bad guys you can expect to see in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The show will premiere on May 27 with double episodes and is set to welcome Ewan McGregor as the titular character, Hayden Christensen back as Darth Vader, and John Williams as series composer. Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse also reprise their roles from the prequel trilogy as Owen and Beru Lars, with Joby Harold and Deborah Chow serving as writer and director respectively.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.