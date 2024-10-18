'Introverted' Charmaine Sheh shares how she trains herself to socialise

Although Charmaine Sheh usually portrays characters that are strong, confident and willing to speak her mind on screen, she is reserved in real life.

"Actually, I am also a very introverted person," the 49-year-old Hong Kong actress said in the most recent episode of Chinese workplace survival reality show An Exciting Offer Season 6, where she observes and comments on the contestants at the company.

Charmaine believes that introverts can still learn to socialise with others and recounted how she trained herself to do that after winning second runner-up at the Miss Hong Kong pageant in 1997.

"After the pageant, we had to attend parties hosted by the sponsors for more than 10 days consecutively. At first, I wanted to hide but we couldn't, because the three of us (winners) had to present ourselves," she said, adding that she got used to it after a few parties.

She also recalled the boss of a company telling her how happy he was that she could attend their event, to which she replied she liked their products.

"After that, he invited me to be their spokesperson for over a decade," Charmaine said, leaving the other cast of the show amazed.

She was also asked to share her socialising tactics at these events, and she said it usually involves the same few questions and answers.

"They would definitely ask questions such as, 'Where are you studying?' and I would respond. I would then ask them, 'You are so successful, how do you invent your products?' Then they would have a lot to say," she laughed.

Singer-host Wowkie Zhang, who is also one of the observers, responded: "That means letting the entrepreneurs talk about their success stories. That's wonderful."

"Then he would be the one taking over the conversations and I don't need to talk anymore," Charmaine laughed.



