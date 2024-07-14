'Invested between $200k and $300k': Taiwanese host Hsu Nai-lin opens seafood restaurant in Singapore

Taiwanese host Hsu Nai-lin is the latest in a list of celebrities who have ventured into the food and beverage business in Singapore.

The 65-year-old was in town on Friday (July 12) to visit seafood restaurant The First Stop, of which he is a partner.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, he shared that the owner of the restaurant is a friend, Yizi (transliteration), whom he has known for a decade.

"From what I know, the decoration and rent of the entire restaurant cost about $1 million, and I invested about $200,000 to $300,000," said Nai-lin, adding that this is his first business venture in Singapore. However, he doesn't rule out the possibility of opening another outlet if the restaurant does well.

When asked if he intends to invest in other business ventures here, he shared that he would need to consider it carefully due to his age.

At the restaurant on Friday, Nai-lin tasted many dishes such as crab with ginger and scallion, chilled Thai shrimp and a spicy crayfish dish which he enjoyed, particularly because of his love for spicy food.

The restaurant, located at Changi Road, held its official opening ceremony in mid-June, which saw local veteran actor Chen Hanwei among its guests.

In the interview with the Chinese daily, Nai-lin also shared his love for Singapore, stating that he will be flying over to visit almost every month this year.

As he is currently hosting three variety shows in Taiwan, he was asked if he would like to try hosting in Singapore alongside local artistes.

"Maybe not now, because people rarely watch television these days. I am already 65 years old, I want to slow down a little and travel abroad for leisure and be less tired." Nai-lin said.

