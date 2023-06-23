'If you can invite her to your school to perform': Students DM Education Minister Chan Chun Sing requesting school holidays for Taylor Swift’s Singapore concerts

Dear Swifties, we can feel your excitement for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour concert in Singapore next year. Even Education Minister Chan Chun Sing felt it too.

In an Instagram post this morning (June 23), Chan wrote: "Many of you have requested, encouraged and recommended the Ministry of Education and I to declare a school holiday on the concert days when Taylor Swift performs in Singapore.

"I hear you. I feel you," he added, with laughing emoticons.

Chan shared that he is also concerned about how fans of Coldplay, Blackpink, BTS, Beyonce and other superstars would feel if they declare only Taylor's concert days as school holidays.

"I am also concerned that this may further fuel inflation as some overseas reports have suggested," he said.

Accompanying his post is a Reel, which showed the hilarious DMs that he has received from students.

One wrote: "Hello Mr MOE, can you declare official school holidays for July 5 and 7, please? I want to get Eras tickets. I never see my mother for 17 years already (Taylor btw).

"If you want we can dress up and go together also. We can be Mirror Balls together," the student added.

Another student wrote: "Please lah I pass all my weighted assessments except my mother tongue. And I know that you are secretly a Swiftie."

Taylor Swift is set to perform at the Singapore Sports Hub on March 2, 3 and 4 next year. Fan registration for general ticket sales began at noon today and will end on June 28, 12pm. UOB cardmembers' presale is from noon on July 5 to July 7, 9am. General tickets go on sale from July 7 at 12pm.

Chan then gave his solutions to the students — provided it can be met.

He wrote: "If any creative and enterprising fan can invite her (or any other A-listers just to be fair) to your school to perform free of charge, we can have your school declare a school holiday?! Then everyone gets to enjoy this inclusive concert!"

Chan also jokingly wondered if students would still go to school if the 33-year-old singer turns up but the school has already declared that day as a holiday.

He ended his post by saying: "If you can invite her to your school to perform free of charge, your school will have the next day off? Better? Try not to have her come on Friday then?"

It looks like Republic Polytechnic is on board with the plan, replying "Game on!" and tagging Taylor.

"This idea, we cannot shake it off," Victoria Junior College also wrote.

Republic Polytechnic and Victoria Junior College commented on Chan’s post. PHOTO: Instagram/ Chan Chun Sing

Another netizen was sceptical, asking Chan: "Was your account hacked? I'm surprised with this post."

A netizen wondered if Chan’s Instagram account was hacked. PHOTO: Instagram/ Chan Chun Sing

ALSO READ: 'Just don't be ugly': Stephen Chow seeking females to audition for new film Shaolin Women’s Soccer

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com



No part of this story can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.