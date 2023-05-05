Ireland Baldwin is raising her baby girl a fruit-themed nursery

Ireland Baldwin is going to raise her first child in a fruit-themed nursery.

The 27-year-old model and eldest daughter of Alec Baldwin, 65, revealed on New Year's Eve she and her boyfriend Rac - real name is Andre Allen Anjos - are expecting a girl who they say they will be naming her Holland, and she has now shared images of the upcoming arrival's newly-finished room.

She said in a caption alongside a series of posts of her brightly-coloured nursery: "I had so much fun styling this fruit themed nursery for our little girl! @yojaxko killed it with the fruits they painted on the walls! And of course @rac built everything because if something has more than four instructions, I'm not doing it."

Ireland also revealed she "thrifted" several "fruit themed goodies" for the room in Gearhart, Oregon, adding: "The furniture we chose were pieces from my childhood. And of course I spent way too much money on @jellycat stuffies because I had no choice."

The nursery includes a rustic wooden dresser, plant plush toys and huge paintings of fruit on the wall.

Her post comes days after she used a joke video on Instagram to make her friends and followers think the girl had already arrived.

She shared a clip of her musician partner, 38, carrying a baby carrier from behind while he walked toward their home as a cover of the song A Thousand Years by Christina Perri played.

It then showed that instead of baby inside, Rac was carrying their dachshund in its seat.

Ireland's friend Hillary Duff, 35, commented on the post: "Ok ya really got me you punk," while her cousin Alaia Baldwin, 30, added: "You cannot do this to me."

Paris Hilton, 42, didn't seem to have picked up on the gag and said: "Congratulations love!" She also paid tribute to Rac, who Ireland has been dating for around a year, saying: "He's everything and more to me. It's hard not being really close to family to begin with because they live far or are idiots that I want nothing to do with. It's hard seeing other people go through this and have their parents close by."

