Irene Ang's love for fencing led her ex-boss to think she had love bites

Those who follow local comedienne-entrepreneur Irene Ang's life story would know she made her first foray into showbiz as a Channel 8 stunt double in swimming.

Ironically, even though she swam for many years competitively, she didn't get into the national team; it was fencing that brought her to the SEA Games in 1991.

During a chat with host Quan Yi Fong in the new episode of the meWATCH talkshow Hear U Out, 51-year-old Irene gave hilarious anecdotes of why she got into the sport and how winning a silver medal in the Games cost her more than it benefitted her.

She said her friend recommended fencing to her when she gained some weight after joining the workforce. She agreed to visit the team practice, where she was mesmerised by how 'gentlemanly' the sport is.

"I fell in love with the uniform, it was so dashing with the helmet. The fencers looked like gentlemen and they were so polite. They had to bow to each other before fighting, and before they struck, they had to tell their opponent, "I'm coming already, okay?'" Irene said, leaving Yi Fong in chuckles.

She added: "And when the fencers removed their [helmets], the men all looked very handsome and polite!"

Charmed by the appearance of the sport, Irene joined the team only to find out it wasn't all rosy.

The uniform was very tight and the helmet made breathing laborious.

"And I got poked [by the fencing sword] on the neck so much that when I went to the office, people thought [the bruises] were love bites," Irene said.

"My boss told me, 'Wah, very happening last night hor!'"

After training for eight months, Irene got into the national team and represented Singapore in the 1991 SEA Games, where she won a silver medal.

Irene said her win was unexpected because her opponent was the champion of the previous Games.

"Because I was a newbie, she didn't know what tactics I would use. I would strike every time I saw an opportunity, even when she was resting. I worked very hard as I had a lot of stamina then," she said.

Her medal came with a $2,600 cash reward, but sadly, none of it went into her pocket.

She explained: "I owed my coach $3,000, because when you join an international competition, you would need to buy three new fencing swords, new shoes, and a helmet specifically from a French brand.

"So after getting the cash reward, I still had to fork out $400 of my own money, paying my coach $50 each month."

She added: "Imagine if I hadn't won. I don't know how long I would be in debt for."

