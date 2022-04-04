Is it awkward? Wang Yuqing and ex-girlfriend Chen Xiuhuan play married couple in new drama

Some of us cannot even imagine being friends with exes but local actor Wang Yuqing is acting opposite his.

In the local long-form English drama Sunny Side Up, the 59-year-old plays an old married couple with former girlfriend and veteran actress Chen Xiuhuan.

The two became "close friends" after filming the 1988 drama Star Maiden. Though they didn't stay in contact, they exchanged greetings when they run into each other in public.

That said, Yuqing doesn't find it awkward to be playing a couple with Xiuhuan, he told Shin Min Daily News in a recent interview, adding that they're "still friends".

What was more challenging for him was the language but his girlfriend (whom he calls Princess) encouraged him to take up the role.

"Princess really encouraged me. I've not filmed English dramas and I don't speak English regularly so I was worried that I wouldn't be fluent," he shared.

Yuqing isn't proficient in English and said that filming the drama trained his ability to memorise lines. Although, he has filmed more than 50 episodes so he is getting the hang of it.

His girlfriend has also praised Xiuhuan and said: "She maintains herself so well and she is still so beautiful!"

Yuqing also had lots of nice things to say about his co-star.

"She is very good, she is a serious worker, pays attention to details and seeks perfection. We encourage each other. For example, after filming a scene and saying some lines, we will ask each other, 'Is it okay?' If it could be better, we're happy to do it again."

When asked what they talk about, he laughed and said: "Xiuhuan will talk about her husband and daughters, so I will tell her about Princess."

