'It has been a long time coming': Britney Spears wants to reconnect with her family

Britney Spears is "working on reconnecting" with her family.

The 42-year-old pop star is determined to build bridges with some of her immediate family, as Britney focuses on a "bright, loving, and happy future".

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "She is actively working on reconnecting with some of her immediate family and doing her best to take the steps she feels she needs to.

"It has been a long time coming and she is trying to put the past in the past and focus on a new, bright, loving, and happy future."

Britney's family are also hopeful that they'll be able to repair their relationship.

The insider explained: "Her family was hopeful that some sort of re-engagement would happen at some point.

"Everyone is taking slow and small strides and viewing any step towards reconnecting as a blessing."

Despite this, Britney accepts that it won't be an easy process.

The source said: "There is still a lot of healing that needs to be tended to. It is a day-by-day process."

Earlier this year, Britney split from her husband Sam Asghari.

The pop star subsequently took to social media to admit that she was "a little shocked" about their break-up.

Britney wrote on Instagram: "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together… six years is a long time to be with someone so, I'm a little shocked but… I'm not here to explain why because it's honestly nobody's business. But, I couldn't take the pain any more, honestly."

Britney also thanked her fans for their support.

She said: "In some sort of telepathic way, I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you.

"I've been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it's far from reality and I think we all know that. I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but for some reason I've always had to hide my weaknesses."

