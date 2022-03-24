'Is it I not enough?' Naomi Neo's toddler vehemently rejects idea of another younger sibling

Some kids look forward to having a new sibling, but not local influencer Naomi Neo's three-year-old son Kyzo.

And he's shown just how much he's against the idea.

On Wednesday (March 23), Naomi uploaded a TikTok video of herself asking Kyzo if he would prefer a baby brother or sister.

He immediately told her "no".

When she asked why, the boy told her "you already got me", hinting that Naomi does not need any other child except for him.

Naomi went on to ask him if she could "have one more boy", but he vehemently rejected the idea.

"Is it I not enough?" he asked her sadly while he fiddled with his toys.

To reassure her son, Naomi replied him saying that he is indeed enough.

The video ends on a heartwarming note, with the mother-son-duo saying "I love you" to each other.

This isn't the first time Naomi has posed such a question to Kyzo either.

On Monday, she had uploaded another TikTok video of herself telling him that she was pregnant, and even showed him a very realistic looking ultrasound scan of the "new child".

Kyzo had initially seemed rather stumped and let out a perplexed "eh".

However, as he processed the news, his confusion soon turned into distress and he began to bawl his eyes out while screaming "I don't want baby". The boy even kicked the ultrasound scan in Naomi's hand.

When Naomi asked Kyzo to explain his reaction, the tearful boy responded by saying "the baby not nice".

"But you haven't even met him or her, how do you know it's not nice?" prompted Naomi.

Kyzo replied: "I don't want you to love someone else."

Naomi then tried to console Kyzo by saying she would still love him the same no matter what. However, he was not having it and told her that he didn't want to "share mama" before bursting into another round of tears.

While Kyzo took the news very seriously, Naomi revealed in the comments that the entire thing was just a prank and she is not, in fact, pregnant.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/naomineo

However, she did add the word "yet" at the end of the sentence, which hints that she is still leaving the option open.

In the comments section, some netizens shared that they could resonate with Kyzo.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok

Others joked that he was upset for reasons other than having to share his mother.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok

As of now, Kyzo has a sibling — his one-year-old sister Zyla.

The pair appear to be on good terms, so the boy's reaction to having another younger sibling is a little surprising.

It's easy to see why Naomi is so keen on having a third child too. A few months ago, she told AsiaOne in an interview that she would much rather be hanging out with her kids these days and that parenthood has turned her into a "completely different person".

melissateo@asiaone.com