'It just didn't matter to me anymore': Michael Buble wanted to stop singing after son's battle with cancer

Michael Buble didn't want to sing again after his son's battle with cancer.

The Haven't Met You Yet hitmaker was devastated when his son Noah, now eight, was diagnosed with hepatoblastoma in 2016 and watching the youngster go through gruelling treatment left him "broken" and no longer caring about his career.

In a joint interview with his wife Luisana Lopilato - with whom he also has Elias, six, and Vida, three - for the latest issue of Britain's HELLO! magazine, Michael said: "I fell apart. I was broken... I don't think I ever said it publicly, but you know this, Luisana, about me - I didn't think I was ever going to come back to music. I never wanted to sing again.

"It just didn't matter to me anymore. I didn't want any of it."

Thankfully, Noah made a full recovery and the 46-year-old singer praised his 34-year-old spouse - who is pregnant with their fourth child - for pulling him out of a dark place.

He continued: "And my wife literally picked me up and brought me back to life, and then somehow she carried me to a point where not only was I okay, I was better than I had been before."

No matter what life throws their way, the couple - who tied the knot in 2011 - always bounce back stronger, though Luisana quipped that some days she feels like killing her spouse.

She said: "Most couples say, 'He's my best friend, he's my family.' But when I say those things it's deep for me. I have such a connection with Mike that, no matter what happens between us, we are family. We are a normal couple, a normal family. We fight, and we have days that we are super, super in love. Yes, it's mostly amazing, but we have days that we are not amazing and I want to kill him!"

Michael joked: "Even though she finds me so sexy."