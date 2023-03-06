'It keeps raining but we are still so happy': Ada Choi brings 3 kids to Singapore for holiday

Ada Choi indeed has Healing Hands, going by her recent parenting feat.

On March 2, the Hong Kong actress, who married Chinese martial arts actor Max Zhang in 2008, posted on her Weibo account a photo of their three children — Zoe, 12, Chloe, nine and Joey, three — at a plane loading bridge.

From left: Ada Choi's children, Joey, Chloe and Zoe at the plane loading bridge.

PHOTO: Weibo/Ada Choi

Ada, 49, wrote: "Today, I accepted a big challenge. Bringing three kids for a holiday! It's my first time! I am so excited! So nervous! So… worried! It's a short trip but there's great joy! I can do it!"

A screengrab of Ada Choi's Weibo post on March 2.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Weibo/Ada Choi

She also explained that Max was busy with work and couldn't join them.

From her subsequent posts on March 5, it became clear that the family were holidaying in Singapore.

A screengrab of Ada Choi's first Weibo post on March 5.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Weibo/Ada Choi

Ada, who's known for her roles in Secret of the Heart, Healing Hands and To Catch the Uncatchable, posted photos taken at Universal Studios Singapore (USS), a hotel pool in Resorts World Sentosa, Hard Rock Hotel and Night Safari. They also watched a performance in the rain, wearing raincoats.

Ada Choi and her children watching a show in raincoats.

PHOTO: Weibo/Ada Choi

A photo of Joey, Ada Choi's youngest child, in front of the Transformers ride at USS.

PHOTO: Weibo/Ada Choi

Ada Choi's kids in a hotel pool at Resorts World Sentosa.

PHOTO: Weibo/Ada Choi

The wet weather did not deter them from enjoying themselves. In one of her posts, Ada wrote: "I'm so thankful… the weather isn't good, it keeps raining and there are thunderstorms, but we are still so happy! Happiness comes from the heart. I am so grateful for my children's company!"

Ada also shared pictures of her taking an iconic photo at Merlion Park and eating durians.

PHOTO: Weibo/Ada Choi

PHOTO: Weibo/Ada Choi

The packed schedule tired the kids out and she shared photos of them sleeping at the back of a car.

In a post yesterday (March 5), Ada wrote: "I must give myself a thumbs-up. Kids are safely back home and we didn't leave behind anything.

From left: Ada Choi, Joey, Chloe and Zoe on their return flight.

PHOTO: Weibo/Ada Choi

"We had so much fun, Tang Yuan (Chloe's nickname) even cried and didn't want to go home. I'm grateful, so grateful, thank you for heaven's blessings! Max, please work hard, we have enjoyed ourselves. Thank you everybody… no, thank you Mr Zhang.

A screengrab of Ada Choi's second Weibo post on March 5.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Weibo/Ada Choi

