It prequel series set in '60s in the works at HBO Max

It is happening again! Following the massive success of the two It movies, a prequel series is currently in the works for HBO Max.

The series, currently titled Welcome to Derry, will begin in the 1960s in the time leading up to the events of It: Part One, the 2017 film based on the Stephen King horror novel. The story is also said to include the origin story of Pennywise the Clown.

Pennywise is supposedly some ancient evil being from another dimension who sleeps beneath Derry and then awakens every 27 to eat human fear. It is unclear what its "origin" will entail nor how it'll be turned into a serialised drama, but guess we'll have to wait and see.

Andy Muschietti, who directed both movies, will executive produce the series along with Barbara Muschietti and Jason Fuchs.

This isn't the first It tv series. Long before Muschietti's movies, the book was adapted into a two-part miniseries directed by Tommy Lee Wallace and starred Tim Curry as Pennywise.

King and his novels have become increasingly popular for streamers to adapt into tv-series and movies in most recent years. Some of these adaptations include Castle Rock, In The Tall Grass, Gerald's Game, The Outsider and Lisey's Story.

