It was an easy decision to sign up for Judy Garland biopic, says Renee Zellweger

PHOTO: Instagram/renee__zellweger
Bang

Renee Zellweger admitted it was a "no brainer" signing up for Judy.

The 50-year-old actress will portray the late Judy Garland in the upcoming biopic and when it was first pitched to her, she couldn't find any faults with the idea.

She said: "For as long as I can remember, Judy Garland has been someone who has always just been there - well, I'm sure for you as well as me.

"So when I was asked to be part of this movie about her life, it seemed to me to be a no-brainer.

"To be able to spend time exploring her, her life and her talent? What's not to love about a project like that?"

Renee found working on the movie a "very special" experience and it became like a "love letter" to the Wizard of Oz star.

She told Britain's HELLO! magazine: "One thing I loved about making this movie was that making it didn't feel like, 'Bang! Here we go off to the races.'

"It felt like a very quiet exploration of who Judy was; a learning experience.

"Because everyone on the set had their own personal feelings about Judy, it didn't even feel like a traditional movie-making experience, more like this daily co-operative celebration of her and what she meant to everyone.

"I've never been part of something as special as that. It became like a love letter really."

'Judy' is set in 1968, during a time when the 'Wizard of Oz' actress headed to London in an effort to revive her career.

The movie sees the star perform sold-out shows at the Talk of the Town nightclub, and follows her as she reminisces with friends and fans and begins a whirlwind romance with musician Mickey, who she married three months before her death.

Judy passed away at the age of 47 in 1969 due to an accidental overdose, and the film also touches on her struggles with drug and alcohol issues.

The movie is based on the musical drama 'End of the Rainbow' by Peter Quilter, which was adapted into a script written by 'The Crown' scribe Tom Edge.

More about
celebrities movies

TRENDING

Thai divers spot great white shark in waters off Bali
Thai divers spot great white shark in waters off Bali
Do you know that over 47 per cent of influencers in Singapore are involved in fraud?
Do you know that over 47 per cent of influencers in Singapore are involved in fraud?
Cecilia Cheung opens a fashion boutique, becomes &#039;neighbours&#039; with ex-husband Nicholas Tse
Cecilia Cheung opens a fashion boutique, becomes 'neighbours' with ex-husband Nicholas Tse
Skies in Indonesia&#039;s Jambi province turn red after haze filters out sunlight
Skies in Indonesia's Jambi province turn red after haze filters out sunlight
36 years and spicy as ever, Red Hot Chili Peppers turn the heat up at F1 finale
36 years and spicy as ever, Red Hot Chili Peppers turn the heat up at F1 finale
Malaysia defers enforcement of VEP during &#039;peak-hour traffic&#039; until further notice
Malaysia defers enforcement of VEP during 'peak-hour traffic' until further notice
&#039;We live like a normal married couple&#039;: He&#039;s HIV-positive but she doesn&#039;t mind
'We live like a normal married couple': He's HIV-positive but she doesn't mind
Cheaper fares on Scoot, $40 buffet-karaoke, McDonald&#039;s 1-for-1 Big Breakfast &amp; other deals this week
Cheaper fares on Scoot after airline scraps payment processing fees globally
Jolin Tsai takes issue with media outlet which focused on her cleavage
Jolin Tsai takes issue with media outlet which focused on her cleavage
Escape the haze and fly to...Russia? Country waives $100 e-visa fee for Singaporeans from Oct 1
Escape the haze and fly to...Russia? Country waives $100 e-visa fee for Singaporeans from Oct 1
Indonesian cops in trouble after firing guns to enliven party
Bang bang: Men in Indonesia fire guns into air to enliven party
Retirement planning ads draw flak over portrayal of elderly
Retirement planning ads draw flak over portrayal of elderly

LIFESTYLE

10 young interior design firms with impressive portfolio
10 young interior design firms with impressive portfolio
10 traditional and modern Peranakan restaurants in Singapore for delicious Nonya food
10 traditional and modern Peranakan restaurants in Singapore for delicious Nonya food
The 8 best hotels in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
The 8 best hotels in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Where to eat in Plaza Singapura: 11 restaurants you need to try
Where to eat in Plaza Singapura: 11 restaurants you need to try

Home Works

8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want
8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want
Whistling windows: How to prevent and fix narrow gaps on aluminium windows?
Whistling windows: How to prevent and fix narrow gaps on aluminium windows?
10 young interior design firms with impressive portfolio
10 young interior design firms with impressive portfolio
House tour: The quaint pre-war Tiong Bahru flat of a jewelry designer
House tour: The quaint pre-war Tiong Bahru flat of a jewelry designer

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

I carried a $4,000 Chanel to see what the hype was all about -- but it only convinced me luxury bags are not for everyone
I carried a $4,000 Chanel to see what the hype was all about -- but it only convinced me luxury bags are not for everyone
Singapore Girl: The result of the world&#039;s &#039;most intense&#039; cabin crew training
Singapore Girl: The result of the world's 'most intense' cabin crew training
Rainie Yang and Li Ronghao married: 3 things you won&#039;t see at their wedding
Rainie Yang and Li Ronghao married: 3 things you won't see at their wedding
No joke: Malaysian dad and daughter try to &#039;blow back&#039; the haze
No joke: Malaysian dad and daughter try to 'blow back' the haze

SERVICES