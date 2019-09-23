It was an easy decision to sign up for Judy Garland biopic, says Renee Zellweger

Renee Zellweger admitted it was a "no brainer" signing up for Judy.

The 50-year-old actress will portray the late Judy Garland in the upcoming biopic and when it was first pitched to her, she couldn't find any faults with the idea.

She said: "For as long as I can remember, Judy Garland has been someone who has always just been there - well, I'm sure for you as well as me.

"So when I was asked to be part of this movie about her life, it seemed to me to be a no-brainer.

"To be able to spend time exploring her, her life and her talent? What's not to love about a project like that?"

Renee found working on the movie a "very special" experience and it became like a "love letter" to the Wizard of Oz star.

She told Britain's HELLO! magazine: "One thing I loved about making this movie was that making it didn't feel like, 'Bang! Here we go off to the races.'