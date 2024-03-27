It was quite a lonely fight, says Jeon So-nee about challenges filming upcoming K-drama Parasyte: The Grey

Like many horror thrillers out there, the upcoming Netflix K-drama Parasyte: The Grey features action sequences in every episode, but South Korean actress Jeon So-nee says they're different from your average fight scenes.

The series, which is based on Hitoshi Iwaaki's hit manga of the same name, replaces the original high-school-aged protagonist for a young woman named Jung Su-in, played by the 33-year-old. She gets attacked by a parasitic organism named Heidi and begins co-existing with it.

The trailers show scenes where Heidi is able to extend out of Su-in's face and act as a weapon.

At a regional press conference yesterday (March 26), So-nee shared how playing the human-parasyte mutant was a "completely new experience" for her due to the use of visual effects for her character.

"It was a big challenge for me because I had no idea what the final result was going to be like compared to what I had imagined while I was acting," she shared.

"Because this was a little bit different from your typical action scenes, there were various things that my action instructors and I had to think about."

She added that she had to imagine how the combat would play out: "It was quite a lonely fight because I couldn't see what was happening with my eyes when I was acting."

Co-star Koo Kyo-hwan, however, had a completely different experience.

"For So-nee, she had a lot of work to do with the green screen, but for me, I had to do a lot of work physically and on the ground," recalled the 41-year-old.

"Because I was working with other actors, I was less lonely, but in order to do those action sequences, I had to make sure that I was well fed and wasn't tired."

Kyo-hwan plays ex-gang member Seol Kang-woo, who is in search of his missing sister after she had been seized by a parasyte. He later runs into Su-in and they work together to track down the parasytes.

[embed]https://youtu.be/cHvhVdvlQ60?si=AgAlXsrqu3CCDA_a[/embed]

Parasyte: The Grey, which also stars Lee Jung-hyun, Kwon Hae-hyo and Kim In-kwon, premieres April 5 on Netflix.

[[nid:676941]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.