'It was the therapy I didn't realise I needed': Angelina Jolie plays role of dying opera singer Maria Callas

Angelina Jolie found starring in Maria to be a therapeutic experience.

The Oscar-winning actress plays opera singer Maria Callas in the biographical drama film, and Angelina has revealed that it was one of the most impactful roles of her career.

Angelina, 49, told Sky News: "To be very candid, it was the therapy I didn't realise I needed. I had no idea how much I was holding in and not letting out.

"So, the challenge wasn't the technical [side of opera], it was an emotional experience to find my voice, to be in my body, to express. You have to give every single part of yourself."

The movie tells the story of Maria in the seven days before her death in 1977. And Angelina appreciated having the support of her family throughout the emotionally draining shoot.

She said: "Everyone in my home, we all give each other space to be who we are and we're all different.

"I'm the mom, but I'm also an artist and a person and so my family has been very kind and gives me their understanding. They make fun of me, and they support me just as you'd hope it would be.

"When you play somebody who is dealing with so much pain, it's very important to come home to some kindness."

Angelina previously revealed that she spent "months" preparing to sing in Maria.

The actress said at the Telluride Film Festival: "I had seven months of opera classes, great teachers and Italian classes, and a supportive team that were going to help me."

Despite this, Angelina still felt anxious about singing when the cameras started rolling.

She said: "I was so nervous that morning I was out of my mind."

