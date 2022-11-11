'It was time': Lindsay Lohan returns to Hollywood with first major movie role in almost 10 years

Lindsay Lohan felt "it was time" to return to Hollywood.

The 36-year-old actress stars in Netflix's Falling for Christmas – which marks her first major movie role in almost a decade – and Lindsay is delighted to be working in Hollywood once again.

She said: "I just felt like it was time, and it was just a matter of time before I found the right script and I found it with Falling for Christmas. It just worked out perfectly."

Lindsay established herself as a leading actress during her teens, before struggling with a variety of personal problems.

And although Lindsay felt nervous on the set of Falling for Christmas, she also relished the experience.

She told Yahoo Entertainment: "I felt really grateful, I feel really blessed. It's all been a lot of fun."

Lindsay previously revealed that she learned the importance of taking career breaks after "working constantly for a large chunk of [her] childhood".

The actress explained the importance of finding a healthy balance between her work life and her professional life.

She said: "You can take breaks, but you just have to know when the time is right. Because it's also good to keep the pace going.

"You become a family when you're on a set, and then when the project wraps, it just stops. So it's like a culture shock – you don't know what to do with yourself. It's good to keep your mind active."

Lindsay also revealed that she jumped at the chance to star in Falling for Christmas.

The actress shared: "With this movie, I specifically wanted to do more physical comedy because I missed doing that. And I was like, 'We're here, why not? I'm willing to do it.' I think the bigger you go in those situations, the better it is. You can't be afraid of it."

