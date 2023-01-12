'It was a very painful decision': Zheng Geping leaving Mediacorp after 36 years

Zheng Geping is taking a break from life at Mediacorp, but may soon be breaking down new doors elsewhere.

In an Instagram post today (Jan 12), he revealed that he is leaving Mediacorp after 36 years — but his career is far from over.

"It was a very painful decision, but at certain junctures in life, we have to decide if we should cross them or stay our feet," the showbiz veteran, 58, said.

"I decided to take a break, pray, empty my mind in my own space and make the move to achieve what I've longed to do. My intuition will always show me positive paths."

This decision wasn't one that was made on a whim — it's been brewing for some time now. Specifically, he revealed to 8world that this decision had been in the works since the beginning of last year.

'Mediacorp will always be my 2nd home'

Although he intends to rest for now, he has his eyes set on a broader horizon but hasn't forgotten Mediacorp.

He wrote in his post: "SBC, TCS, Mediacorp will always be my second home in memories from Jan 5, 1987 to Jan 31, 2023. Thirty-six years here, I've had many good experiences, memories, friends and colleagues.

"Always grateful to those who guided me, taught me, shared with me different perspectives — and I've also encountered very interesting human relationships. I am very grateful to have experienced all these in good faith and I am very thankful for Mediacorp and all my colleagues!"

He also summed up his career in his post.

As an actor, he's been in 125 drama series and telemovies, with nine movies under his belt.

As a writer, director and actor, he created and played his part in Unconditional Love (2012).

As an executive producer, he's given life to eight shows between 2018 to 2022.

Geping was also the executive producer and actor of Deleted, an independent film now available on Netflix.

For now, he intends to rest for at least a year, although he hasn't set a deadline for himself, he told 8world.

He said: "I don't know how long my break will be… when it comes to the length of time, just rely on your intuition and move forward when you feel the time is right."

