From Itaewon Class to Captain Marvel 2: Park Seo-joon reportedly cast in film alongside Brie Larson

It's not just BTS that's making their mark globally, it seems.

This time, a K-drama bae is joining one of pop culture's biggest franchises — the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

According to Korean media outlet Star News, Itaewon Class star (and lead) Park Seo-joon has been reportedly cast in The Marvels.

The Marvels is the sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel (the MCU debut of the titular heroine) and a continuation of the upcoming Disney+ series Ms Marvel.

If this turns out to be true, then the 35-year-old South Korean actor will be rubbing shoulders with Academy Award winner Brie Larson (who plays Captain Marvel), as well as Teyonah Paris (last seen on WandaVision as an adult Monica Rambeau) and newcomer Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan/Ms Marvel).

It was also reported that Seo-joon will leave for the US in the second half of the year to start work on The Marvels after wrapping up on South Korean disaster-thriller Concrete Utopia.

Marvel Studios has yet to confirm the news. Additionally, Seo-joon's agency Awesome ENT told Allkpop that they had "no comment" in response to the casting news.

The Marvels is scheduled to be released on Nov 11, 2022.

