Italian opulence: Donnie Yen and wife renew wedding vows on 20th anniversary

In the foothills of the Alps in northern Italy stands Lake Como, with its picturesque views and romantic scenery.

It is a favourite of many couples, including Hong Kong star Donnie Yen and his model wife Cissy Wang, the 59-year-old kung fu actor wrote in a Weibo post yesterday (July 20).

It's no surprise then that Donnie and Cissy, 42, held a ceremony to renew their vows there, 20 years after they married in 2003.

"Time always flies by unconsciously, and my dear wife Cissy and I have been hand-in-hand for 20 years," Donnie wrote in his post. "Thank you for being loving, kind and gentle, accompanying me all the way and being my strongest supporter.

"When I am busy with work, you help me organise everything in the company. When I am free, you take me to hang out with friends everywhere. This year is the 20th anniversary of our marriage."

Accompanying the post were photos taken at the lavish ceremony, which appears to have taken place at the Villa Balbiano, made famous recently as a set in the movie House of Gucci.

Donnie, wearing a white tuxedo, and Cissy, in an open-back wedding dress with a long train and lace on the bodice and sleeves, walked down the aisle together between rows of guests.

The vehicle of choice for the couple appeared to be a Mercedes-Benz 190 S Roadster in black, with Donnie and Cissy making another outfit change.

Donnie wears a black tux this time and Cissy is in a translucent fitted gown with gold embellishments which appears to be from Vietnamese couture label JoliPoli.

Their two children together, 16-year-old James and Jasmine, 19, were also present at the ceremony, while Donnie's oldest son with ex-wife Leung Zing Ci, Man-Zeok, appeared to be absent.

They didn't just take photos at the villa, but headed on to the lake in a classic Riva boat as well, with Cissy in her third dress, a tulle number in lavender or grey.

The fourth and final outfit change for Cissy can be seen in photos of her and Donnie on the Villa Balbiano grounds, wearing an off-shoulder black dress that appears to be from Sherri Hill, with a sweetheart neckline and high thigh slit.

"We had our wedding in our favourite Lake Como, and invited all our relatives and friends to witness, celebrate and get together," Donnie added in his post. "Thanks to all my friends online and offline for their blessings, which were well-received.

"It will be tough on my wife as she continues to care for me in the future."

