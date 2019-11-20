'It's almost like a hotel': Singapore Airlines impresses even kings of K-pop BTS

PHOTO: Screengrab/BTS: Bon Voyage
Rainer Cheung
AsiaOne

It's no secret that Singapore Airlines (SIA) is in it to win it when it comes to being the best airline out there, especially after they were crowned World's Best Airlines in Skytrax's 2018 World Airline Awards.

They even have a page dedicated to the list of illustrious awards they've received over the years.

It seems only natural that the reigning kings of K-pop BTS got aboard SIA for their journey to Singapore in the first episode of the fourth season of their reality show Bon Voyage.

Unfortunately, team mum Jin ran into a roadblock with his travel documents during the trip. He had to take a different flight and missed out on the luxuries bestowed upon the rest.

Upon entering business class, the members were immediately blown away by the impeccably furnished cabin.

"This plane is unique. It's almost like a hotel," J-Hope said.

The boys could barely contain their excitement as a stewardess came along and helped them adjust their seats into fully extendable beds.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Bon Voyage

Suga even gushed over how much he liked SIA to the camera before turning to his teammates, asking if they could travel purely by SIA in the future, much to their amusement.

"We've never seen him so happy on a flight before."

While most passengers can expect to snack on a packet of peanuts during their flight, the members are treated to a scrumptious-looking plate of zhng-ed up peanut sauce served atop skewered meat, or as we know it, satay.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Bon Voyage

Apart from the satay, they were also served a platter of steamed pork along with a selection of side dishes and rice.

J-Hope and Suga could be seen savouring the flavours as they shovelled huge morsels of food into their mouths.

Though the rest of the group opted to catch some Zs and missed out on the feast, SIA had another surprise up their sleeves for them.

As Jungkook and Namjoon stirred awake, two whole cheesecakes rolled up to their seats on a cart, along with wine and hand-drawn birthday cards.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Bon Voyage

The two members were left dumbfounded before the stewardess explained that it was a special treat for those who celebrated their birthday during their month of travel.

Needless to say, the two heartily pigged out.

The boys continued to be wowed even as they arrived at Changi Airport. The few that missed the in-flight meal immediately made their way to the lounge where a buffet spread awaited them.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Bon Voyage

At the end of their Singapore leg of the journey, they climbed aboard the in-airport buggy and made their way towards the gates where they would continue onto New Zealand.

rainercheung@asiaone.com

More about
BTS kpop SIA (Singapore Airlines)

TRENDING

Till wealth do us part: Thai man flees from wife after winning $270,000 lottery
Till wealth do us part: Thai man flees from wife after winning $270,000 lottery
Condor Heros star Carman Lee, 52, flaunts defined abs
Condor Heros star Carman Lee, 52, flaunts defined abs
&#039;It&#039;s almost like a hotel&#039;: Singapore Airlines impresses even kings of K-pop BTS
'It's almost like a hotel': Singapore Airlines impresses even kings of K-pop BTS
Chen Hanwei &#039;stunned like vegetable&#039; by messy homeowners on new reality show
Chen Hanwei 'stunned like vegetable' by messy homeowners on new reality show
This 61-year-old granny&#039;s whipping recruits into shape in NS
This 61-year-old granny's whipping recruits into shape in NS
Korean baby left brain damaged after nurse throws her into crib, thousands petition for justice
Korean baby left brain damaged after nurse throws her into crib, thousands petition for justice
Homebuyers in China were promised &#039;park views&#039;... the property company built a plastic lake
Homebuyers in China were promised 'park views'... the property company built a plastic lake
Tree falls on car at Scotts Road in front of Grand Hyatt hotel
Tree falls on car at Scotts Road in front of Grand Hyatt hotel
10-year-old Singaporean boy drowns in swimming pool aboard Genting Dream cruise ship
Singaporean boy, 10, drowns in swimming pool aboard cruise ship
Here&#039;s a secret Singapore hawker food menu no one&#039;s ever told you about
Here's a secret Singapore hawker food menu no one's ever told you about
Lin Chi-ling goes wild at wedding afterparty, tries to strip Akira
Lin Chi-ling goes wild at wedding afterparty, tries to strip Akira
Places in Singapore that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re in Japan
Places in Singapore for a feel of Japan that’s not Liang Court, Japanese Garden or Don Don Donki

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Marie Kondo opens online store but high prices do not &#039;spark joy&#039;
Marie Kondo opens online store but high prices do not 'spark joy'
7 brutal truths about having an illegitimate child in Singapore
7 brutal truths about having an illegitimate child in Singapore
Hai Di Lao hacks in Singapore: How to get the best bang for your buck
Hai Di Lao hacks in Singapore: How to get the best bang for your buck
Jollibean unicorn treats, free half dozen J.CO Donuts &amp; other deals this week
Jollibean unicorn treats, free half dozen J.CO Donuts & other deals this week

Home Works

House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

This Made My Day: Flight attendant feeds elderly passenger, even helps her wipe her mouth
This Made My Day: Flight attendant feeds elderly passenger, even helps her wipe her mouth
It&#039;s a boy: Ada Choi and Max Zhang welcome baby No. 3
It's a boy: Ada Choi and Max Zhang welcome baby No. 3
Peter Yu breaks silence on daughter taking Addy Lee&#039;s surname
Peter Yu breaks silence on daughter taking Addy Lee's surname
One-legged GrabFood rider sees livelihood uprooted as he loses 70% of orders due to footpath ban
One-legged GrabFood rider sees livelihood uprooted as he loses 70% of orders due to footpath ban

SERVICES