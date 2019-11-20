'It's almost like a hotel': Singapore Airlines impresses even kings of K-pop BTS

It's no secret that Singapore Airlines (SIA) is in it to win it when it comes to being the best airline out there, especially after they were crowned World's Best Airlines in Skytrax's 2018 World Airline Awards.

They even have a page dedicated to the list of illustrious awards they've received over the years.

It seems only natural that the reigning kings of K-pop BTS got aboard SIA for their journey to Singapore in the first episode of the fourth season of their reality show Bon Voyage.

Unfortunately, team mum Jin ran into a roadblock with his travel documents during the trip. He had to take a different flight and missed out on the luxuries bestowed upon the rest.

Upon entering business class, the members were immediately blown away by the impeccably furnished cabin.

"This plane is unique. It's almost like a hotel," J-Hope said.

The boys could barely contain their excitement as a stewardess came along and helped them adjust their seats into fully extendable beds.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Bon Voyage

Suga even gushed over how much he liked SIA to the camera before turning to his teammates, asking if they could travel purely by SIA in the future, much to their amusement.

"We've never seen him so happy on a flight before."

While most passengers can expect to snack on a packet of peanuts during their flight, the members are treated to a scrumptious-looking plate of zhng-ed up peanut sauce served atop skewered meat, or as we know it, satay.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Bon Voyage

Apart from the satay, they were also served a platter of steamed pork along with a selection of side dishes and rice.

J-Hope and Suga could be seen savouring the flavours as they shovelled huge morsels of food into their mouths.

Though the rest of the group opted to catch some Zs and missed out on the feast, SIA had another surprise up their sleeves for them.

As Jungkook and Namjoon stirred awake, two whole cheesecakes rolled up to their seats on a cart, along with wine and hand-drawn birthday cards.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Bon Voyage

The two members were left dumbfounded before the stewardess explained that it was a special treat for those who celebrated their birthday during their month of travel.

Needless to say, the two heartily pigged out.

The boys continued to be wowed even as they arrived at Changi Airport. The few that missed the in-flight meal immediately made their way to the lounge where a buffet spread awaited them.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Bon Voyage

At the end of their Singapore leg of the journey, they climbed aboard the in-airport buggy and made their way towards the gates where they would continue onto New Zealand.

