It's another boy for Kevin Cheng and wife Grace Chan

If that was not obvious enough, in one of the pictures Grace was seen holding onto a huge balloon that wrote: “Boy or Girl”.

The surprise was unveiled as she pierced into the balloon to reveal smaller blue balloons, confirming that “it’s a boy”.

Her post further states that both she and 51-year-old Kevin, are anticipating the arrival of their little one, whom they have nicknamed ‘Baby Y’. But most importantly, their wishes are for him to be born healthily.

“Just like his elder brother who is loved by everyone. Haha!” Grace wrote.

Baby Y is said to be due in September or October. Their first son Rafael is one-year-old this year.

With a new baby boy on the way, Grace shared that further responsibilities await.

“It’s time for me to step it up even more as a mother,” she shared in a more recent post. “I know it’s not going to be an easy task raising two kids but I hope I can do my best to teach them how to love and respect each other!”

