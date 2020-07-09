It's another boy for Kevin Cheng and wife Grace Chan

The 29-year-old actress described it as “pure happiness” as she shared the good news with her followers via an 呢個 Ba-bee Shower 👶🏻💛🐝 真係好難忘！知道有朋友在百忙之中抽空過來，有朋友由頭到尾都陪伴在側 (仲要幫我clean up!) ，有朋友今朝才收工都過嚟支持，有朋友wedding anniversary都過嚟一陣， 亦都有朋友湊住小朋友一齊嚟同我慶祝 ⋯真係好感動！ 衷心多謝大家~更要多謝你哋為 @lovexpress_hk 捐嘅donations 作為禮物💝 好有意義！！ 希望大家都玩得開心，食得高興！ Lots of love xoxo 💖😘 #babyyiscoming #babeeshower 📷 @alanwong447 🏨 @k11artus A post shared by 𝑔𝓇𝒶𝒸𝑒 𝒸𝒽𝒶𝓃 ♥ (@ghlchan) on Jul 5, 2020 at 2:37am PDT
It was a bee-themed party this time around, which she names “Ba-bee Shower”. There were bee-themed decor and desserts that decked the area, which gave off a vibrant atmosphere with its bright colours.
The soon-to-be mum of two boys said she wanted to announce the news in a fun and meaningful way.
One of the highlights was a gender reveal cake. It revealed an inner portion of the cake decked in blue, which implied that a baby boy was on the way.
If that was not obvious enough, in one of the pictures Grace was seen holding onto a huge balloon that wrote: “Boy or Girl”.
The surprise was unveiled as she pierced into the balloon to reveal smaller blue balloons, confirming that “it’s a boy”.
Her post further states that both she and 51-year-old Kevin, are anticipating the arrival of their little one, whom they have nicknamed ‘Baby Y’. But most importantly, their wishes are for him to be born healthily.
“Just like his elder brother who is loved by everyone. Haha!” Grace wrote.
Baby Y is said to be due in September or October. Their first son Rafael is one-year-old this year.
With a new baby boy on the way, Grace shared that further responsibilities await.
“It’s time for me to step it up even more as a mother,” she shared in a more recent post. “I know it’s not going to be an easy task raising two kids but I hope I can do my best to teach them how to love and respect each other!”
