It's baby No. 2 for actor Shawn Yue and wife

It's double happiness for the family on Father's Day (June 21) with Hong Kong actor Shawn Yue taking to social media to share happy news: Baby No. 2 is on the way.

The 38-year-old posted a series of photos on his Weibo, Instagram, and Facebook accounts, showing him, his Taiwanese actress wife Sarah Wang, and their two-year-old son Cody enjoying a day out at an open field.

In the foreground of one of the pictures, Cody is seen sporting a cap and sunglasses, with his parents in the background. There seems to be nothing out of the ordinary.

Only upon closer inspection did the first hint come in the form of Cody's shirt which says "BEST BROTHER".

Baby No. 2 on the way

Shawn also wrote in the post: "This is my best Father's Day present." There was a string of emojis that seemed to represent the members in his family.

Instead of three emojis, there was a fourth one, a baby.

Still, if that was not clear enough, Shawn also personally confirmed the news.

When a netizen asked if he and 31-year-old Sarah are expecting a new baby, he replied with a "yes".

And the same goes for Sarah, who took to Facebook to reveal the news of her little one. There is no mention of the baby's gender and due date.

"Mr Yue and I have already mentally prepared ourselves," she wrote.

"At the moment, it is probably only little Boss Yue who still doesn't know that there would be someone who will snatch his toys."

When asked if he prefers a younger brother or sister, and what is in Mummy's stomach, Cody replied, "Lightning McQueen" (from the animated Pixar film Cars).

You can view her full post here: