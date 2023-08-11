'It's been a very traumatising 24 hours': Lil Tay is alive, says Instagram was hacked

Lil Tay is alive.

The 14-year-old rapper and influencer confirmed she hadn't died on Thursday (Aug 10) after an announcement saying she and her brother had passed away was posted to her Instagram account on Wednesday.

She told TMZ about how the message was the result of her feed being hacked, and had left her heartbroken and traumatised: "I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I'm completely heartbroken and struggling to even find the right words to say.

"It's been a very traumatising 24 hours. All day yesterday, I was bombarded with endless heartbreaking and tearful phone calls from loved ones all while trying to sort out this mess.

"My Instagram account was compromised by a third party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumours regarding me, to the point that even my name was wrong. My legal name is Tay Tian, not 'Claire Hope'."

The statement announcing the young star's "unexpected" death - and that of her brother Jason Tian's - was shared on her official Instagram page Wednesday morning.

Apparently posted by an anonymous family member, it said: "We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribably pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected and has left us all in shock.

"Her brother's passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief. During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother's passing are still under investigation.

"Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her."

Lil Tay hadn't been active online since 2018, around the time she was caught in the middle of a nasty custody battle between her parents, Angela Tian and Christopher Hope.

The Canadian-born influencer moved to Los Angeles where she built an online following from the age of nine.

Her videos showed her swearing and insulting strangers, with her clips featuring words such as n****, p****, and c***.

She rapidly racked up more than 3.3 million followers on Instagram and was being tipped to become one of the web's biggest stars.

In May 2018, it was claimed she was being exploited by her older brother Jason after a series of videos came out that showed him coaching her on what to say in her controversial posts and clips.

A spokesperson for the family told Buzzfeed News at the time Jason was "rebranding" her and promised fresh content from her after posts were removed from her Instagram and YouTube channel.

