'It's crashed into the present': Helena Bonham Carter doesn't think The Crown should continue

Helena Bonham Carter doesn't think The Crown should continue.

The 56-year-old actress played Princess Margaret in series three and four of the Netflix royal drama but thinks it should come to an end now as it is catching up with modern events.

Helena told the Observer newspaper: "I should be careful here, but I don't think it should carry on, actually.

"I'm in it and I loved my episodes, but it's very different now. When The Crown started it was a historic drama, and now it's crashed into the present. But that's up to them."

The Harry Potter actress previously suggested that Peter Morgan's drama had a "moral responsibility" to remind viewers that they are not watching a documentary.

Helena said in 2020: "I do feel very strongly because I think we have a moral responsibility to say hang on guys, it's not a drama doc, we're making a drama. They are different entities."

The show has caused considerable controversy over its plots regarding the royal family but Morgan suggested that the late Queen Elizabeth had "better things to do" than watch the series.

He said: "God bless her. I'm sure she had better things to do."

Peter also admitted that the Queen, who died last September aged 96, feels "very much alive" to him as she continues to be the programme's main protagonist.

Speaking about finding out the news she had died, he said: "I had just landed from Vienna and switched on my phone to a starburst of pings and messages.

"I felt a great many things at the same time. And the days that followed were simultaneously a global phenomenon, a moment in history which you watched unfold as a spectator, and an intense and entirely moving personal experience which one wanted to process alone.

"The entire experience was made even more complex by the fact that, as my protagonist, of course, she is still very much alive."

