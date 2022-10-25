'It's gotten to be very homogenised': Tim Burton no interest in making Marvel movie

Tim Burton has no interest in making a Marvel movie.

The 64-year-old filmmaker has revealed that he has no plans to make a film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as he lamented how Disney have prioritised the superhero movies and franchises such as Star Wars.

Speaking at the Lumiere Film Festival in Lyon, Tim said: "It's gotten to be very homogenised, very consolidated. There's less room for different types of things.

"I can only deal with one universe, I can't deal with a multi-universe."

Burton reflected on his work with Disney - where he started his career as an animator in the 1980s - and said that the 2019 live-action adaptation of Dumbo is likely to be his last project with the studio.

The director - whose credits include Mars Attacks! and Alice in Wonderland - explained: "My history is that I started out there. I was hired and fired like several times throughout my career there.

"The thing about Dumbo, is that's why I think my days with Disney are done, I realised that I was Dumbo, that I was working in this horrible big circus and I needed to escape. That movie is quite autobiographical at a certain level."

Tim remained coy about reports that he is developing a sequel to his 1988 film Beetlejuice by insisting that "nothing is out of the question" when it comes to the potential movie.

He said: "I only know if I'm making a film when I'm actually on the set shooting. I try to go back to the root of everything. It springs from a seed and then it grows, rather than out of these statements.

"I am working on ideas and things but it's all very early days. We'll see how it goes. How's that for a none answer?"

