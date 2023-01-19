It's (the last) morphin' time for original Power Rangers in Netflix anniversary special

Once a Ranger, always a Ranger.

The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers television series kicked off the Power Ranger fever some 30 years ago, so it's only apt that Netflix has gone back to celebrate its roots with the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always 30th Anniversary Special.

The standalone feature will reunite some of the original 1993 cast, with an accompanying trailer showing behind-the-scenes footage, as well as the cast members' off-screen chemistry and prominent excitement to reprise their past beloved roles.

According to EW, the list includes original Blue Ranger David Yost, original Black Ranger Walter E. Jones, Pink Ranger Catherine Sutherland, Steve Cardenas, Karan Ashly, and Johnny Yong Bosch.

The news comes after the unfortunate passing of Jason David Frank last year, who was best known for playing Tommy Oliver (Green Ranger) in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.

Plot details for the special have yet to be announced, but a description by EW writes that the superheroes will come "face to face with a familiar threat from the past. In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs.

"Inspired by the legendary mantra from the franchise 'Once a Ranger, Always a Ranger', Once & Always reminds everyone when you become a Ranger, you are always a part of the Ranger family and always welcome."

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always 30th Anniversary Special is hitting Netflix on Apr 19, 2023, and marks one of the projects that the streamer has in the pipeline to develop more interconnected films.

Power Rangers: Cosmic Fury, in particular, will be of interest, as it's set to feature the first full-time female Red Ranger, played by Hunter Deno.

ALSO READ: Netflix making first Japanese live-action City Hunter film

This article was first published in Geek Culture.