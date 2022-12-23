'It's personal': Lana del Rey promoting new album only in ex's hometown

Lana del Rey appears to have thrown shade at her ex Sean Larkin by only promoting her new album in his hometown.

The Born To Die hitmaker had a billboard erected in the police officer's home city of Tulsa, Oklahoma, advertising her upcoming LP Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Lana, 37, posted a selfie of herself in a car with the billboard seen in the background.

Lana leaves a comment under her post:



“It’s. Personal.” pic.twitter.com/QYn1DgE3Rr — Lana Del Rey Online (@LanaDReyOnline) December 19, 2022

The picture was posted on her private Instagram account and had the caption: "There's only one and it's in Tulsa."

And when asked by a fan why she chose Tulsa, she replied: "It's. Personal."

Lana's fans have praised her for her level of pettiness.

One commented on the screenshot of the post shared on Reddit: "God I need this level of petty-strength, advertising your album probably about how sad you are in your ex's hometown — only Lana, this is why I love her."

Lana had already released the title track on Sean's birthday (Dec 7). She spent a lot of time with Sean in his hometown.

In a profile with the New York Times, Sean said: "When we were in Tulsa we hung out with my law enforcement friends and their spouses. We all Super Bowl-partied together, dinners and things like that. Normal things couples do with their friends."

They started dating in September 2019, but went their separate ways in March 2020.

However, it was said to be amicable between them.

Lana said: "We still talk and whatnot, we just have busy schedules right now."

She known for her heartbreaking lyrics about tragic romances.

And Lana has previously had to defend herself after being labelled anti-feminist for enjoying a "really physical relationship".

She said: "For me, a true feminist is someone who is a woman who does exactly what she wants. If my choice is to, I don't know, be with a lot of men, or if I enjoy a really physical relationship, I don't think that's necessarily being anti-feminist.

"For me the argument of feminism never really should have come into the picture. Because I don't know too much about the history of feminism, and so I'm not really a relevant person to bring into the conversation. Everything I was writing was so autobiographical, it could really only be a personal analysis."

