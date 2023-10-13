'It's ridiculous how far it went': Jada Pinkett Smith on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at Oscars

​​Jada Pinkett Smith felt as if she "got the blame" after Will Smith smacked Chris Rock at the Oscars.

The 52-year-old actress suffers from alopecia but was the butt of a joke regarding her shaven head made by Chris Rock at the annual awards ceremony last year.

When her husband Will Smith - whom she has recently revealed to have been separated from for seven years despite presenting as otherwise to the world - smacked him as a result of his comments, she has now claimed it was "ridiculous" just how "far" the incident went.

She told People: "It was ridiculous how far it went. But I also understood at the same time. Considering the false narrative that I had cheated on Will or I was like some adulteress, Will had never done that before. And I think that when we just look at human nature... when you look at the breadcrumbs, people need something to blame.

"And so people not knowing what was happening behind the scenes, I surely wasn't surprised that I got blamed. But I understood that that's just the human nature of it all."

In the aftermath of the smack, Will immediately won an Oscar for his role but was later banned from the Academy for the next 10 years.

At the time, the former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star insisted that his estranged wife had nothing to do with the way he reacted.

Speaking in a video posted to Facebook, he said: "It's like… I made a choice on my own from my own experiences, from my history with Chris. Jada had nothing to do with it. I'm sorry, babe. I want to say sorry to my kids and my family for the heat that I've brought on all of us."

