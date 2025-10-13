'It's right that I face it responsibly': Local singer-producer Hong Junyang declares bankruptcy

Local singer-producer Hong Junyang has been declared bankrupt.

AsiaOne received a tip-off recently that the 44-year-old was included in a publicly available government gazette of bankrupt individuals published in September.

In an interview today (Oct 13), Junyang confirmed this with us, sharing that his financial situation arose from debts from his Thai street food restaurant chain The Original Boat Noodle, which had faced difficulties since the pandemic a few years ago.

"Ever since Covid-19 started, it has been very, very tough for us, up till our closure... I tried my best," he said.

While he declined to reveal the amount of his debts, he shared this was his first time venturing into the food and beverage business and he lacked the experience for it. The chain had outlets located in VivoCity, Suntec City, Bugis Junction, The Seletar Mall, Northpoint City and Changi City Point.

Junyang entered showbiz after taking part in the first season of singing competition Project SuperStar in 2005, where he was placed third. He signed a recording contract and his debut album was released the following year.

During this tough period, Junyang told us he is "thankful and grateful" to have the support of his loved ones.

"I have family and close friends who stood by me and offered help to me. They are always there for me. But I feel that it's only responsible that I face this myself and face the music because this is the right thing to do," he said.

He added that their offers to help and lending a listening ear had made him cherish them even more, giving him "better wisdom and discernment" about who his true friends are.

Reflecting on his situation, he said: "This has been a difficult and painful experience. But I feel that it's right that I face it responsibly and I will continue to choose to face it responsibly. I also take this moment to reflect, move forward, reset, relearn and most importantly to rebuild everything to be stronger in the future. I don't see this as the end."

As for his current plans, Junyang shared it is most important now that he continues to work to make a living, making music that he is passionate about and that will never change.

When asked how he feels about his financial status being revealed by an anonymous person, he said: "I don't know who this is, nor do I want to speculate as to why this happened. When I decided to take this path, I have to face everything responsibly. Since it's publicly available information, anybody could have picked this up so I wouldn't respond to any speculations.

"There are many other important things to take care of, so I won't put myself under this kind of stress, and just focus on doing better in the future and coming out stronger."

Junyang, who is married to local actress Candyce Toh and has two young daughters together, also requests privacy for his family during this period.

