'It's unbelievable': S.H.E's Selina Jen expecting baby with boyfriend 7 years younger

Selina Jen's love has finally bore fruit — or in this case, a 'nut'.

In a podcast on Weibo today (March 13), Selina shared merry news indicating that her family just got bigger.

"I, Selina Jen, am pregnant!" the 41-year-old singer announced on her social media accounts.

She added: "I'm really serious, I'm not lying! I've always wanted to be a mum, and now I'm going to be one.

"It's something unbelievable and lovely that's happened in my life, so I wanted to share this with all of you (her audience) as soon as I can!"

Selina, who's about three months pregnant, also shared an ultrasound picture of her child.

She's still unsure as to the baby's gender, but she revealed that she has decided to give her child the nickname "Little Cashew".

The name stems from her travels in Vietnam, where her baby was likely to be conceived. The most memorable part of her Vietnam trip was the cashew nut, so she decided to name her baby after it, the expectant mum explained.

Meeting her boyfriend, whom she endearingly terms "Little Xu", is an "unexpected gift" in her life, Selina said.

Is marriage on the cards now that a baby's on the way?

Selina's manager said that the couple has yet to plan for a wedding.

The singer confirmed her relationship with Xu in March last year after Chinese media photographed her walking arm-in-arm with the 34-year-old.

Selina was previously married to lawyer Richard Chang, but divorced in 2016.

