'It's a verbal promise': Darren Lim and Evelyn Tan's 4 kids are 'signed' to same agency as them

When local celebrity couple Darren Lim and Evelyn Tan's four children recently appeared on the online variety show #JustSwipeLah on May 25, netizens admired how good-looking they are.

A few netizens commented that their daughter Kristen, 19, looks like Jihyo from K-pop girl group Twice, while their eldest son Jarius, 17, bears resemblance to Soul from K-pop boy band P1Harmony.

Darren, who also has sons, Way, 15, and Elliot 11, with Evelyn, revealed in an interview with Shin Min Daily News published today (May 31) that the four kids have 'signed' with the agency that the couple are managed by, although the boys lack interest in the industry at the moment.

"It's not official, it's just a verbal promise. They will be artistes under the talent agency in the future. I think they have the talent and ability so they should unleash it. But they haven't participated in any shows or performances yet," the 51-year-old said.

Darren and Evelyn are signed with Starsnest Artistes, which also manages former Mediacorp actors Li Wenhai, Chen Bifeng and Lynn Poh.

Evelyn revealed to AsiaOne in an interview last September that Kristen, who is now studying TV and film production in school, has shown interest in following in her mother's footsteps.

The 49-year-old expressed then: "I think in some ways it must have been influenced by what we do, but I also think that innately she was just born to be a drama queen. I always call her drama mama, drama queen."

Evelyn added then that she and Darren "didn't encourage her to go into this field" as they shared with her that showbiz is a "tough line" and she could be subjected to "cruel assessments or judgements that are purely subjective".

However, she also encouraged Kristen to pursue her interest.

"If you really, truly enjoy and have a passion for what you do, then all these things will just become part and parcel of your life and you'll be able to embrace it and just briefly continue to shoulder on," Evelyn shared, adding that Kristen is "steeled" on her decision.

