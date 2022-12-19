'It's very physically challenging': Salma Hayek discusses lap dance in upcoming movie Magic Mike's Last Dance

The lap dance Salma Hayek receives in Magic Mike's Last Dance is "very physically challenging".

The 56-year-old actress, who stepped in to replace Thandiwe Newton as the female lead in the upcoming male stripper flick, admitted the routine was "complicated".

She told Entertainment Tonight: "It's very physically challenging. My goodness. You just wait to see, it's just complicated."

When she was not dancing herself, Salma told Antonio Banderas: "I play a strong woman. You know what my day was going into the office? I would just sit around and watch 12 men, semi-naked, dancing and doing pirouettes, and I got to boss them around."

Her Puss in Boots co-star said he should have got a role in the flick and laughed: "Poor girl."

Salma said: "He would have. He would have put them to shame. He's a really good dancer, Antonio."

Thandiwe made the "difficult decision" to step away from the film - which will see Channing Tatum reprise his role as Mike Lane – to "deal with family matters".

A Warner Bros. spokesperson told Variety: "Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros. Pictures' Magic Mike's Last Dance to deal with family matters."

Channing, 42, recently teased that the movie will be "wild."

He said: "We're gonna go big. I mean truly, we're not gonna leave anything on the bench. We're taking it out, we're putting it on stage, it's gonna be wild.

"I was like, 'Why are we going to make a third one if not just to go really, really, really for the stars?'"

The Lost City star admitted returning to the stripper franchise – which has gone on to spawn a stage musical and a reality television series since its debut in 2012 – has been fun because the project is so familiar.

He said: "It's been fun reuniting with the crew. [Magic Mike] is kind of like home."

ALSO READ: 'He was doing Magic Mike moves in the chair': Mythic Quest cast recalls filming experience with Joe Manganiello