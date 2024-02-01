Itzy coming to Singapore in April, these are the ticketing details

K-pop girl group Itzy is coming to Singapore for their second world tour, Born To Be, and ticketing details have been released.

They will be performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday, April 6 at 6pm.

Tickets are priced at $168, $198, $$228, $258, $268 and $348 for VIP. Perks for VIP ticket holders include access to the soundcheck party, a commemorative laminate with lanyard and an exclusive VIP item. VIP ticket holders who have standing tickets also get priority entry to standing pens.

The presale for Singtel mobile users starts on Feb 5 at 12pm until 11.59pm, and the Live Nation presale starts the following day at 12pm until 11.59pm for members.

General sales start on Feb 7 at 12pm via Ticketmaster channels.

Itzy was formed in 2019 by JYP Entertainment and consists of members Yeji, Ryunjin, Chaeryeong, Yuna and Lia (who is currently on hiatus for health reasons). That year, they became the first K-pop group to attain the Rookie Grand Slam by winning awards for new artists at every major South Korean music award show.

Their latest release is mini-album Born To Be, which includes the title track Untouchable.

