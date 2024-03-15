'This is a disaster': IU fans enraged after Ticketmaster website crashes, tickets to sold-out concert reselling for more than double

It seems the ticketing woes aren't ending anytime soon.

Tickets to K-pop star IU's upcoming H.E.R. World Tour concerts in Singapore went on sale at 10am today (March 15) on the Ticketmaster website. At 1pm, organiser iME SG announced on their socials that tickets were sold out.

Fans expressed their anger in the comments section of the posts, with many complaining about the ticketing system.

"This is truly one of the worst, if not the worst, ticketing experience ever! Ticketing system kept crashing, and now scalpers managed to get the tickets and upselling for way more than the original price on other sites," said one fan on Facebook.

Another wrote: "This is just a disaster. I was not able to get tickets. Help me."

"What an absolute mess. Most of the people are using bots. You should have a presale code or fanclub presale to protect fans," said another angry fan on Instagram.

AsiaOne spoke to Jared, a fan who went on the website at 9am and couldn't secure a ticket.

"I continued to refresh the page at 10am and there were a few system errors as well as an irregular show of ticket availability. I refreshed for two hours to no avail," said the 28-year-old teacher.

"On one hand, as a Uaena (IU's fandom name), I'm very disappointed I could not get tickets as a lot have been taken by resellers for profit and now there's an influx of people exploiting this situation.

"On the other hand, I am proud that IU has so many more fans than back in 2019 with the Love Poem tour."

Taking a quick look at Carousell listings, it appears that a Cat 1 ticket is now going for up to $800 each. It was originally priced at $298 before booking fees.

AsiaOne has reached out to Ticketmaster and iME SG for comment.

IU, whose real name is Lee Ji-eun, will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on April 20 and 21.

[[nid:675414]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.