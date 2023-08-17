'I've been waiting to marry you': Louis Koo shocked at love confession from middle-aged fan

You may think good-looking celebrities are used to getting love confessions from fans, but this instance proved otherwise.

Hong Kong veteran actor Louis Koo recently attended the Guangzhou premiere for his upcoming film Death Notice with co-stars including Myolie Wu and Julian Cheung.

In a sharing session after the screening, a microphone was passed to the audience, and one woman's brave confession took Louis, 52, by surprise.

"Louis Koo, I've liked you since I was young. I love you!" said the middle-aged fan.

"No matter whether you're fair, tanned, or disfigured, I love you. I've been waiting to marry you one day."

The audience burst into laughter, and so did Myolie and Julian.

Though Louis looked awkward and taken aback, he pointed to the fan and thanked her shyly.

In Death Notice, Louis stars as Wong Siu Ping, a man who becomes disfigured after surviving an explosion.

Louis rose to fame after starring in local television dramas, winning multiple awards such as TVB's Most Popular Actor Award in 1999 and 2001.

He focused on films in recent years, taking up lead roles in All U Need Is Love (2021) and Warriors of Future (2022).

Death Notice was originally set for release on Dec 9, 2021, until its first postponement to March 31 last year.

The release was pushed back again and will finally premiere in Hong Kong cinemas tomorrow (Aug 17).

The movie tells of a vigilante serial killer with the alias Darker, who set off a mysterious explosion 10 years prior, leaving Siu Ping as the lone survivor.

Darker reappears again in the present, sending out death notices stating when and how he will murder a victim.

