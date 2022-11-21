'I've never seen a man happier in a tunic': What Amy Adams thinks of Patrick Dempsey's first-ever singing performance in Disenchanted

When the musical romantic comedy film Enchanted was released in 2007, fans who had expected Grey's Anatomy heartthrob Patrick Dempsey to belt out a tune were disappointed.

Well, neither did Queen of Broadway Idina Menzel but we'll talk about it in a bit.

So when Disenchanted (the sequel to Enchanted) was announced, Patrick surprisingly announced that he'll be singing onscreen for the very first time.

And the verdict by his co-lead of the film, Amy Adams?

It was so much fun to watch, she said during a press conference earlier this month that AsiaOne attended.

The 48-year-old added: "I've never seen a man happier in a tunic, other than my husband. And that's a whole different story. But you were so happy that day. It was so much fun to see you really embrace that swashbuckler adventurer. It was really, really fun."

Even the legendary composer Alan Menken, who has worked on various Disney films such as The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast, remarked that they've "finally got you (Patrick) to sing".

Disenchanted picks up 10 years after the events of Enchanted where Giselle (Amy) and Robert (Patrick) have a new addition to the family and the former becomes disillusioned with life in the city.

From left: Amy Adams, Gabriella Baldacchino and Patrick Dempsey. PHOTO: Disney+

Seeking a fix, they move to Monroeville in search of a more fairytale life but the local queen bee Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph) makes Giselle feel out of place. The latter then turns to the magic of her homeland Andalasia for help but ends up jeopardising her future family's happiness.

The film also stars James Marsden, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays and Gabriella Baldacchino.

Patrick, 56, described his character as "very much the same", although he's trying to balance life between his new baby and conflict between Giselle and his daughter, which was likened to a stepmother-daughter conflict.

However, it was fun and freeing for him to step into the "larger-than-life" aspect of his character.

"It was a fantastic ride. I had a great time where I could work a little bit, do some sightseeing in Ireland, and work on the musical," he shared.

He added that singing with the likes of "Idina and Amy and Maya and everyone" was an extraordinary feeling and one that was intoxicating.

Amy Adams (left) and Maya Rudolph in Disenchanted. PHOTO: Disney+

"It's a great opportunity to play something that was so broad. I don't get that opportunity and I really loved it. It's a little scary at first. But, you know, it's great."

As for Idina, who also voices Elsa from Frozen, she finally got to let it go in this sequel and sing her heart out on a couple of occasions.

In fact, Alan confirmed that everyone made sure she had a song this time.

"I was bullied into it," deadpanned director Adam Shankman. Producer Barry Josephson added: "I think my first lunch with Adam that question came up. And I said, yeah, that was bad producing."

However, 73-year-old Alan revealed that they tried twice to have an opportunity for Idina to sing in the first film but couldn't make it work.

James Marsden (left) and Idina Menzel in Disenchanted. PHOTO: Disney+

Idina affirmed that and said they had even filmed one of the songs but it was cut from the final edit of the film.

The 51-year-old actress said with a laugh: "I appreciate you trying. It was just superfluous at the time because you were trying too hard. And I really appreciate that.

"But now you made up for it in so many ways that I'm singing a song I could barely sing live if I tried."

Disenchanted is now streaming on Disney+.



