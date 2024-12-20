Ivy Lee, Lee Si-young, 2NE1's Dara and T-ara's Hyomin spotted around Singapore

December is truly the holiday month with so many people jet-setting to and fro the world, and Singapore was a pitstop for local former actress Ivy Lee, as well as South Korean stars Lee Si-young, 2NE1's Dara and T-ara's Hyomin.

Ivy, who moved to Hong Kong and then the UK after her career in Singapore, was here with her four children at a gathering with local actors Hong Huifang and Zheng Geping, their actress daughter Tay Ying, her chef boyfriend Wu Sihan as well as actor Chen Hanwei.

The 51-year-old, who acted in Mediacorp series like Double Happiness (2004) and Family Matters (2006), shared their photos in an Instagram post yesterday (Dec 19), captioning it "Happy people happy faces".

Huifang, 63, reposted the photos, writing: "You are always like the wind, coming and going in a hurry. Although our time together is short, it feels warm every time we meet. This close relationship has never changed."

Today, Ivy also posted a photo taken with veteran actor Xie Shaoguang who recently returned to showbiz after 20 years. Both acted as husband and wife in the 1999 period drama Stepping Out.



South Korean actress Lee Si-young, who starred in the Sweet Home drama series (2020 - 2024) and two seasons of the reality show Zombieverse (2023 and 2024), flew over with her son Jeong-yoon.

The 42-year-old shared an Instagram Reel today of their visit to Gardens by the Bay, saying the Supertrees music and light show is "100 times prettier in real life".

"Must visit if you come to Singapore!" she added.

In another post today, she is seen dining at a restaurant overlooking the Singapore River and Marina Bay Sands, on a swing at what appears to be Fort Canning Park, taking a tour of the city in an open-top bus and even riding a tandem bike along Marina Bay Sands Waterfront Promenade.

Si-young wrote in the caption: "I think I made it through a whole week yesterday. We went to the aquarium and Lego shop, rode a bike, took a double-decker bus, went day-drinking, and walked 15km. We also met aunt Lee Sul who lives in Singapore, rode a carousel and went to Gardens by the Bay."

Two popular K-pop singers were also in Singapore this month.

Yesterday, 2NE1's Dara and T-ara's Hyomin shared photos on their Instagram accounts of them attending the d'Alba event at Hotel Fort Canning on Dec 9.

Earlier today, 40-year-old Dara posted photos of her on a plane, writing about her 2NE1 bandmate CL (whose full name is Lee Chae-rin) on their flight to Singapore.

"Only Chae-rin got randomly upgraded to first class. I tried to get into first class for a moment. Have a great flight Chae-rin!"

She then added: "PS. Chae-rin is bored because she has no one to talk to lol. I'm also aiming for an upgrade!"

2NE1, which also includes Park Bom and Minzy, will be performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Dec 21 and 22. Tickets are sold out.

