J-pop boy group Lil League from Exile Tribe recall filming new music video in 0-degree weather

Rising J-pop boy group Lil League from Exile Tribe just released their second album Neomatic, and the lead track wasn't an easy one to sing and film.

Titled Lilmatic, the song is a blend of hip-hop and classical music, and samples Beethoven's Fur Elise.

In a recent interview, member Matora Okao — who turns 18 in May — told AsiaOne: "We had a dance scene at a racing circuit, and we filmed it in temperatures around zero degrees Celsius. Every time the director called 'cut', the six of us and the staff would huddle around a single heater to warm up.

"Behind the scenes, the staff were also editing the footage simultaneously, so by the time filming wrapped, we could already vaguely see the overall shape of the music video. When we watched it after the shoot, it made me even more excited about the final vibe and feel of the music video."

Lil League was formed through music agency LDH Japan's Icon Z ~Dreams For Children~ auditions, which ran from 2021 to 2022. They debuted in 2023.

Besides Matora, the group also include Sena Iwaki and Tatsuhiro Nakamura, both 21, Kodai Yamada, 20, Haima Momoda, who turns 18 in May, and Sora Nanba who recently turned 17.

Tatsuhiro recalled having a hard time recording the song as well.

"The melody we used as a motif was originally composed with the piano in mind, so it was challenging to layer lyrics onto it and sing, and I struggled with that part," he said.

"However, the process of creating the song — while carefully interpreting the lyrics and the background of the track — was more enjoyable than anything else. I hope this song becomes one that is loved even 100 years from now."

But Lilmatic isn't their first time incorporating classical tunes into their music.

Shigeki-Saiyusen, released in their 2025 self-titled EP and now part of the new album, starts with a slow-paced piano melody before it takes an unpredictable turn to hip-hop, and it’s one of Matora’s favourite tracks in Neomatic.

For Sena, Ichibanboshi (First Star), written based on his own experiences, is his favourite track in the album.

"There are emotions I've felt, in a life filled with repeated encounters and farewells, that I absolutely wanted to transform into music. Completing this song allowed me to share what I felt through my past experiences with many people, and it gave me a strong sense of fulfilment as an artist. It feels like a part of myself," he told us.

Making their debut so young

With all of them being so young, they've had their fair share of challenges in their pre- and post-debut years.

"Lil League is often said to have 'youth' as one of our strengths, but the very first challenge we faced was that exact 'youth,'" explained Sena.

"Since this strength naturally fades as time goes by, we focused on finding other strengths beyond it. Along with improving our singing and dance skills, we also worked on developing our creative abilities while keeping the group's future in mind. As a result, we've grown to the point where we can create many of our solo live shows and events largely by ourselves."

Sora told us that he struggled with his "lack of experience" and anxiety but found ways to overcome them.

"Rather than being caught up in immediate emotions, I tried to face each stage with everything I had, building experience while supporting one another as members," he said.

"After our debut, there were times when I felt overwhelmed by changes in our environment and the high level that was expected of us, but constantly discussing what we were lacking and what our reason for being was — and continuing to take on challenges with a positive mindset — gave us the strength to overcome those moments."

He added that his "most frustrating experience" so far was the 65th Japan Records Awards in 2023. While they were honoured to receive the New Artist Award, he felt regretful that they were not selected for the Grand Prize for New Artists.

"However, because of that experience, I strongly felt that there is still more we can do, and it made me want to face forward once again and continue taking on new challenges."

Standing on stage and feeling the voices and passion of his fans makes all the hard work they've put in feel completely worthwhile, Sora added.

Tatsuhiro shared an advantage he had debuting young: "I'm often told by friends my age that I seem calm and composed. Since I wasn't very calm during my student days, I think interacting with many adults over time has changed the way I think and even the little details about me. Above all, standing on stage and receiving cheers from fans is a joy that's truly unique to being an artist!"

'We don't allow complacency'

Kodai also recounted there was a period when he felt a gap between who he was on stage and in his private life.

"It was to the point where I sometimes felt like I didn't want to interact with anyone. I believed that running away would mean the end, so I made time to face myself head-on, spending time alone to better understand my own weaknesses and strengths and to work on improving myself, " he shared.

Matora reflected that a person can be confronted with the reality of their own shortcomings and lack of ability when they focus too much on others, leaving them discouraged by the gap between themselves and artists who are already successful.

He added: "However, thinking that way won't lead to growth or success, and I believe the only way forward is to think things through and take action to break out of the situation. With gratitude for everyone around me, I want to keep moving forward with the future in mind."

Was it hard being separated from their family at a young age?

Haima admitted it was tough for him in the beginning but because work kept him so busy, he focused on that instead.

"Honestly, I didn't feel that lonely or anxious. However, living together with the members made me realise how demanding everyday tasks like cooking, laundry and cleaning can be. At the same time, it really made me feel how irreplaceable and precious time spent relaxing with family is, and it reminded me of the importance of family all over again," said Matora.

"Because of that, I try to stay in touch with my family regularly and communicate with them proactively. I'm also working hard so that they can see our activities and feel proud. This is how I want to show my appreciation to them. I want to express all the gratitude I’ve felt through what we do now."

Experiencing fame and popularity early in their lives, Lil League also shared how they keep themselves grounded.

"We don't allow complacency among ourselves. We hold meetings with all the members frequently and openly share our thoughts. We point out even the smallest issues," said Sena.

"Since all six of us dislike doing anything uncool, we consistently maintain a stance of taking our character, integrity and who we are as people seriously just as much as, if not more than, standing on stage."

Haima confidently added: "I believe in both myself and the members. As long as I'm a member of Lil League, all I need to do is commit to what we decide as a group, and whenever something comes up, I make sure to rely on the members right away!"

'We're as close as a family'

As we delved into the group's dynamic, Kodai told us they're "as close as family".

"Every member knows each other really well. I feel that we understand one another's strengths and are able to make up for each other's weaknesses," he added.

Haima shared: "It's very lively, and every day is genuinely fun. I think we have really great vibes together! When it's time to work, we switch gears properly, so I feel we're a group with a great balance and strong sense of contrast."

On who takes the lead when they're out and about, Sena named Tatsuhiro.

"He's able to act on his own, is very knowledgeable and I think he has the most outgoing personality among the members," he explained, adding that the quietest and calmest member is Sora.

Matora said Sora also feels "most like an older brother" among everyone in the team.

"He's the calmest among the members, and his words and actions are very composed, thoughtful and sincere. He can be a bit stubborn at times, but that's also part of what makes him charming," he said.

Sora felt the same about Matora: "He always gives off a calm impression, and he takes care of time management for the members before live shows and in many other situations. I really think he's reliable. That said, the smiles he shows from time to time are the cutest among all the members."

Ages aside, who acts like the youngest in the team?

Sora brought up Haima, who's also the "mood-maker" of the group and "always making everyone laugh".

"His sense of humour is excellent, and the way he lightens the atmosphere whenever he's around hasn't changed since the audition days. He's such a cheerful presence, and I hope he never changes," he said.

Matora mentioned Tatsuhiro: "He does show moments that feel mature once in a while, but at heart, he's basically a kid. His actions and remarks can be selfish, and his active, outdoorsy side has an innocent, childlike quality to it."

Connecting to listeners in Southeast Asia

Being part of the collective Exile Tribe and its sub-group Neo Exile, Lil League is looking to connect to listeners in Southeast Asia much like their seniors Ballistik Boyz, Psychic Fever and Wolf Howl Harmony.

They performed overseas for the first time in Thailand last year at Nippon Haku Bangkok, and will be back in the country for Japan Expo Thailand 2026 happening from Feb 6 to 8.

Sena told us: "We want to spend time together through live performances and share our music with as many people as possible, but I also think it's important to experience different cultures.

"I hope we can experience Southeast Asian culture, grow to love it and want to learn more about it. I'd be happy if we can create that kind of positive cycle."

