J-pop idol Kenshin Kamimura cries during Hong Kong indecent assault trial, fans queue outside court

Japanese idol-actor Kenshin Kamimura appeared at the West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts in Hong Kong today (April 15) over his indecent assault charge.

The 25-year-old, who rose to fame after starring in the hit boys' love series Our Youth (2024-2025), was detained on March 2 for allegedly molesting a 27-year-old female interpreter at a celebration banquet after a fanmeet in Hong Kong.

He was dropped from the pop group One N' Only as a result, with their agency Stardust Promotion citing a "serious compliance violation".

According to Hong Kong media, dozens of fans — some claiming to be from Japan and mainland China — were seen queueing outside the courts as early as 6am to get passes to enter the courtrooms and over 170 seats were filled.

Kenshin's hands were said to be trembling before the hearing began and he cried as he pleaded not guilty in Japanese. Fans were also reportedly seen crying along with him.

When the magistrate asked if he needed a break to calm down, he said he could continue and added in Cantonese: "No problem."

He's currently out on bail. His next hearing is scheduled for July 30 and expected to stretch over three days. In accordance with Hong Kong law, those guilty of indecent assault may face up to 10 years in prison.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jd_tcrXEfNk[/embed]

[[nid:716343]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com