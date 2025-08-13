Jacelyn Tay gifts her Star Awards trophies to long-time fan

Former Mediacorp actress Jacelyn Tay took to Instagram today (Aug 13) to share that she has gifted two of her Star Awards trophies to a long-time fan.

In the accompanying Reel, the 50-year-old said: "I gifted these to one of my fans who made plastic versions in 1998 and 1999 when I won my first Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes and the Most Popular Female Artiste in Taiwan awards. He had them spray-painted and gold-chromed by professionals, which cost him a bomb. He was just a student.

"For 26 years with the gold chrome worn off, he still kept them. This September marks his 40th birthday. He reached out to me on Instagram and I thought, 'Such love needs to be honoured.' Life is beautiful only when we truly love."

She attached an image of the fan's replica trophies atop various old magazines featuring Jacelyn on their covers.

In her post's caption, Jacelyn also mentioned that she now adopts a minimalist approach in life, now "valuing things more" and seeking to "bring eternity in them".

She said: "And the only eternity is love and memories. For the next decades of my life, I seek to build these two. My trophies are my past glory. I cherish them, hence I share them with fans who cherish them, maybe more than I do. I still carry the title I earned, with or without the trophies. Now, they are refreshed because they are in the good hands of another being who loves them too. Isn't it beautiful?"

Jacelyn's showbiz career was kickstarted when she was crowned the female champion of Star Search 1995. Some of her iconic roles include He Xiangu in Legend of the Eight Immortals (1998) and Dongfang Bubai in The Legendary Swordsman (2000). She left Mediacorp in 2006, though she acted in several dramas in subsequent years.

She is currently a certified professional holistic wellness coach, who founded Body Inc in 2006.

